Tsangs Group Announces the Completion of Placement Transaction in JIA Group

HONG KONG, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsangs Group is pleased to announce that they have completed the placement transaction in JIA Group Holdings Limited ("JIA Group", HK stock code: 8519) on 18 June, 2021.

JIA Group is a Hong Kong-based food and beverage operator that has earned a reputation internationally as an award-winning trendsetter in the hospitality industry. With a management philosophy based on originality, culinary authenticity, simplicity, quality service, and passion, the company created a number of Michelin starred restaurants that led the fine dining trend in Hong Kong, one of the most competitive food and beverage markets in the world.

The company aims to expand its businesses in specialty coffee, developing casual dining restaurants, investing in the PRC, and overseas food tech investment opportunities. Tsangs Group as a strategic investor sees a great synergy exploring the world changing food tech sector together.

Ms Wong Pui Yain, Chairperson of JIA Group, said, "Our group is a leading F&B operator with strong brand value and growth potential in the Greater Bay Area. Our specialty coffee business and new catering tech business will help our Group capture growth opportunity. In addition, we are very pleased to have Tsangs Group as one of our strategic investors of the Group. Tsangs Group's many years of experience will help our group broaden capital base and capture growth opportunities to achieve optimal shareholder value."

"We are excited to partner with a good friend, Ms Wong. I am a big fan of JIA Group, which has great restaurants with distinctive concepts and won numerous awards. As a foodie myself, I have a strong belief and passion for the food tech sector. I am looking forward to bring value and explore together by bringing synergy with our global network and experience," commented Patrick Tsang, Chairman of Tsangs Group.

Original Asset Management Limited acted as the investment advisor at Tsangs Group for this transaction.

About JIA Group

JIA Group is a well-established restaurant group in Hong Kong. From Michelin starred dining rooms to cool and calm spaces where no reservations are needed, restaurants and bars under the Group have their own characteristics, spanning both Eastern and Western fare, with commonality being their authenticity.

Today, JIA Group has more than 10 restaurants and bars in Hong Kong, including Duddell's Hong Kong, Louise, Andō, MONO, Between, Bibi & Baba, 22 Ships, 208 Duecento Otto, Potato Head Hong Kong, Chachawan, serving a variety of cuisines including Chinese, Thai and French dishes under different brands and themes, offering an international portfolio of authentic dining experience.

For more information, please visit JIA Group's website at https://www.jiagroup.co

About Original Asset Management

Original Asset Management Limited is licensed by the HKSFC for Asset Management Regulated Activities (Type 9 RA) and Advising on Securities (Type 4 RA). Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Company is investing globally in sector and location agnostic investment and special situations opportunities for our high net worth and professional clients through our wide range offerings of funds and/or customized discretionary portfolios. The Company also provides advisory services for our clients on targeted investments, investment allocation and formulation of investment strategies.

The investment team is composed of experienced professionals from leading financial institutions with extensive investment experience in global financial markets. They are experienced in traditional asset classes such as stocks and bonds, as well as alternative investments, PE and fund of funds.

For more information, please visit http://original-financial.com/wealth-management/.

About Tsangs Group

We are a China-Focused Single Family Office headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in London, Beijing and Shenzhen, investing globally in sector and location agnostic investments and special situation opportunities.

We also provide strategic advisory services by acting as a bridge between China and the rest of the world. We help Chinese companies acquire companies overseas and we also help overseas companies navigate in China.

We are proud of our Chinese and Asian roots, with a Chinese heritage, we plan long term and execute using Western and modern financial and legal structuring engineering to leverage the advantages of West and East. In addition, we also regularly exit opportunities via IPOs and trade sales.

For more information, please visit https://www.tsangsgroup.co.

