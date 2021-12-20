SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inauguration ceremony of a joint research center for intelligent service robot technologies, jointly established by Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (Tsinghua SIGS) and Pudu Robotics was held in Shenzhen, China on December 9, 2021.



Tsinghua SIGS and Pudu Robotics Open Joint Research Center for Intelligent Service Robot Technologies

The main mission of the center is exploratory research of key technologies for intelligent service robots alongside the development of relevant engineering technologies. The center will first collect data on issues that companies have faced in the practical application of service robots and then address them by leveraging Tsinghua SIGS' research resources. By doing so, the center expects to enhance the intelligence of service robot technologies while expanding the industrial application of the robots, helping address key technology challenges presented by their industrialization.

"Currently, Pudu Robotics is mainly engaged in the R&D and production of different lines of robots that help facilitate research on technology stack integrity, while expanding the breadth of robot technologies, in addition to commercial kitchen equipment," said Pudu Robotics founder and CEO Zhang Tao. "Going forward, Pudu Robotics plans to continue its ongoing commitment to developing new products based on the spirit of invention, with the aim of becoming a leading company in terms of business, technology and social value by working closely with Tsinghua SIGS."

"Pudu Robotics, a well-known player in the service robot sector, will provide the center with various industrial scenarios and numerous demand-pull research topics," explained Feng Pingfa, head of Tsinghua SIGS' Advanced Manufacturing Division. "Tsinghua's strong capabilities in robot research will not only facilitate the complementary synergies between Pudu Robotics and Tsinghua SIGS as a result of the advantages each possesses in their respective fields, but also help ensure the smooth operation of the center. In the future, the center will focus on exploratory research of cutting-edge academic problems and industry challenges facing service robot companies, including understanding of the environment, autonomous navigation and human-machine interaction."

Pudu Robotics and Tsinghua SIGS plan to embark on R&D of multiple key technologies in the first half of 2022 while establishing a mutually beneficial strategic partnership based on two-way services by strengthening the collaborative model. At the same time, both parties will focus on addressing technology bottlenecks in a move to promote the transformation of technological forces into actual productivity, jointly creating a new and exciting world where human beings can interact harmoniously with robots.

For more information, please visit the official social media below:

Facebook / YouTube / Linkedin / Instagram / Twitter

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

Contact:

Tia Han

global_marketing@pudutech.com