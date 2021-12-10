Tsz Wan Shan Centre Presents a "Purple Christmas", Capsule Machine-Inspired 5-Metre-Tall Christmas Tree Aglow in the Sky Garden

The sky garden on 7/F is lit up with the 5-metre Christmas tree and a tunnel of lights

A weekend Purple Christmas Bazaar and Purple Sweets Zone sweeten up Christmas

The Ribena pop-up store features brand-new flavour and creative goodies by local illustrators

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to more than 150 tenants and offering 100 parking spaces, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre – the eponymous district's biggest shopping mall – enriches everyday life with a fun variety of campaigns as well as exceptional dining, shopping and leisure experiences. From the Butterfly Garden on 3/F to the Playground on 5/F and the 20,000-square-foot sky garden on 7/F, the mall's newly revamped outdoor spaces offer mall-goers plenty of room to stretch out and breathe in the fresh air. In the run-up to the holiday season, the mall will host a wonderful array of festivities during the "Purple Christmas" campaign co-launched with Ribena. Create your own heart-warming memories throughout the mall, including at the sky garden on 7/F, which will transform into a dreamy purplish garden featuring a gigantic capsule machine-inspired Christmas tree and a glittering tunnel of lights for a romantic celebration.



A capsule machine-inspired 5-metre-tall Christmas tree and a tunnel of lights are taking over the sky garden on 7/F at Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre during the Purple Christmas campaign. Expect a sweet celebration with Gigi Yim, Chantel Yiu, Yumi Chung and Windy Jim!

Get a gift from the Christmas tree

Calling all selfie enthusiasts. A 5-metre-tall capsule machine-inspired Christmas tree forms the centrepiece in the sky garden on 7/F, brightening up the evening sky with a shower of neon-lit Christmas blessings. Inside the see-through trunk are loads of purple and golden balls. Try to guess the number of balls by taking part in the "Purple Christmas Guess & Win" to win fabulous prizes, including the new iPhone 13 and a Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool. During designated hours on weekends, mall-goers can even crank out a Christmas gift from the Christmas tree – no one will leave empty-handed. Make sure to stroll through the 20-metre-long Tunnel of Lights, awash in purple lights, to enjoy an immersive moment under the starry sky.

Celebration with festive drinks and a DIY candy bar at the Purple Sweets Zone

The Purple Christmas campaign kick-starts your Christmas celebration on a sweet note with limited-edition drinks co-created by Ribena and Fantastic Tea. Featuring Ribena's strawberry-flavoured juice drink infused with fruits and teas, each refreshing mix comes in a delightful combination of colours that pleases both the eye and the palate. Meanwhile at the Dreamy Candy Bar, mall-goers with a sweet tooth will be spoiled for choice. Take your picks and make a DIY colourful candy box clad in unique Christmas wrapping paper – best shared with friends and relatives for a heart-warming Christmas celebration. Customers can also collect an experience ticket with designated same-day spending, available in limited quantities while stock lasts.

Ribena pop-up store and the Purple Christmas Bazaar

What's more, there are loads of fun and healthy delights from Ribena's first-ever pop-up store at the mall. Expect the Hong Kong debut of Ribena's limited-edition strawberry-flavoured juice drink, followed by the Purple Christmas Combo featuring vitamin C-rich blackcurrant treats like the latest blackcurrant jelly drink for a thirst-quenching duo. Don't forget to browse through the limited-edition novelties co-created by home-grown illustrators, which you can personalise into playful collectibles. More purple surprises are coming. The Purple Christmas Bazaar boasts a stellar line-up of 30 brands with an exciting array of goodies, bric-a-brac and bites – all in purple. After a shopping spree at the mall, make sure to swing by the Christmas Inn Workshop with your little ones and create DIY Christmas decor to make your home merry and bright. There will also be Christmas music and dance performances on designated weekends. Stay tuned for more amazing happenings.

From now onwards, customers with a designated amount of spending can redeem their receipts for a limited-edition purple-themed dinnerware set to "purple" up a warm Christmas party with friends and loved ones. Fancy sharing romantic purple blessings around town this Christmas? Download the Purple Christmas mobile sticker pack featuring Dr Spoon the foodie, the fun-loving Wanilla and the wellness expert Mt Green. The mall's mascots will make an adorable entrance in Ribena-inspired Christmas costumes, showering loads of blessings on your friends and loved ones using hilarious Hong Kong slang.

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks and offices spanning Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, London and Sydney. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of our medium-term target Vision 2025. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/.

About Ribena

A favorite in the UK, Ribena is a fruit juice beverage beloved by generations of consumers since it was first released in 1938. In Hong Kong, Ribena is a household name that's often used synonymously with blackcurrant juice, given its distinctive blackcurrant flavour. Its name was derived from the Latin word for blackcurrants, "Ribes Nigrum". Before it became the fruit juice drink everyone loves today, it was known as a source of Vitamin C for children. Ribena contains natural Blackcurrant extracts, making it the tastier and preferred option among the many fruit juice drinks in Hong Kong. The brand comes in a wide range of luscious flavours and beverage types, so consumers of any age can enjoy fantastic fruity flavors, no matter the occasion.

Campaign details

Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre "Purple Christmas" – Spinoff