TTC and UsableNet Announce Organizational Partnership

SYDNEY, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC and UsableNet have announced a new organizational partnership to expand digital accessibility services in the AU and NZ regions, combining UsableNet's award-winning accessibility solutions and technology with TTC's leading software assurance and digital transformation expertise. The services offered will include audit capability, the provision of software licenses, accessibility training, accessibility design consulting, and additional technology solutions.

"We're so thrilled to be working with UsableNet on this important and necessary venture," said Matt Wiggins, CEO of TTC Australia. "They are true pioneers in this space, continually finding advanced ways to create avenues for accessibility by ensuring that inclusion is a priority for organizations around the globe."

Through this collaboration, TTC's comprehensive consultative and testing services will work in tandem with UsableNet's best-in-class accessibility and usability practices, allowing organizations to not only seamlessly implement accessible functionality on their websites and apps, but also ensure the creation of improved, intuitive, and comfortable digital experiences for all users.

"I can't stress enough the importance of creating inclusive standards and platforms for all businesses," said Tanner Gers, Head of Partnerships at UsableNet. "This exciting partnership with an innovative organization like TTC will allow us to provide broader accessibility solutions on a greater scale, ultimately continuing to support accessibility needs for clients and consumers alike."

About UsableNet

UsableNet is a global technology leader in digital inclusion and usability. For more than 20 years, companies around the globe have relied on UsableNet to improve their website and mobile app accessibility. We provide accessibility solutions to Fortune 1000 companies, small/medium enterprises, government, and education organizations across industries including retail, travel, hospitality, food services, automotive, financial services, and healthcare.

About TTC Global

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organizations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward sixteen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas and Europe and strong partnerships with some of the world's largest organizations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/.

CONTACT: Daisy Wang, 832-283-2861, daisy.wang@ttcglobal.com

Related Links :

http://www.ttcglobal.com