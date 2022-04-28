TTC Appoints Rob Pagan as Global Head of DevSecOps in Australia

SYDNEY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC, a leading global software quality assurance provider, has appointed Rob Pagan as the Global Head of DevSecOps in Australia. Rob, who is based in Melbourne, Australia, has over 20 years' experience in IT solution delivery in Australia and the UK. He also has extensive experience in project delivery spanning a wide range of industry sectors, technology domains, and project methodologies.

"Rob is a hugely respected member of the information technology community, and we are extremely fortunate to have him join the TTC family," said CEO of Australia Matt Wiggins. "We are excited to expand into the DevSecOps space and could not imagine anyone but Rob leading TTC's growth in this area. Rob will develop a practice which gives us a unique offering in the DevSecOps consulting arena."

"Having the market clearly see the benefits that DevSecOps can have on their business, is imperative to shorter, more collaborative development cycles, and TTC are determined to make this a seamless and hassle-free transition for our clients."

Rob has formerly held various senior positions for highly respected companies such as NBNco Australia, Macquarie Group, and Sopra Steria. In addition to extensive experience in software testing and IT program delivery, these responsibilities include leading IT Agile and DevOps transformations, CICD Tooling, Cloud Infrastructure, open-source development and embedding Application Security within finance, telecommunication, and airline sectors.

"Rob has an outstanding track record in senior roles, and I have admired his work for many years", said Wiggins. "His approach, vision and values perfectly align with those of TTC Global"

"I am excited to have been selected to spearhead the strategic growth of TTC in the DevSecOps space." said Pagan. "It is a privilege to be part of an organisation that delivers high-quality services and innovation whilst developing the most talented professionals into trusted QA thought leaders. I look forward to working with TTC's world class clients to help ensure faster deployment and continuous delivery of their software and to enhance the overall agility of their business."

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organisations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward eighteen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Americas, Europe, and Middle East with strong partnerships with some of the world's largest organisations, this is still TTC's purpose today.

