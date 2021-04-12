TTC Becomes First Approved Supplier of Accessibility Services for Both Australian & New Zealand Digital Marketplaces

SYDNEY, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC, an award-winning provider in software assurance, is thrilled to announce its status as an official seller of accessibility testing and consulting services on the Australian Government Digital Marketplace. With this achievement, alongside previous approval to offer Web Accessibility services on the New Zealand Government Marketplace, TTC is now the only accessibility services supplier on both Government Marketplaces.

"This is an incredible milestone for TTC as we continue to advance our accessibility offerings and capabilities," said Samantha Dancey, Global Accessibility Lead at TTC. "I'm delighted with the progress we have made in such a short timeframe to prioritize inclusive digital experiences for our clients, their customers, and employees. Continued collaboration with our partner UsableNet places us perfectly in both Australia and New Zealand and for further expansion through our additional global geographies."

Through the Marketplaces, TTC connects with AU & NZ federal agencies to provide accessibility solutions and simplifies the engagement process for organisations seeking assistance to create intuitive, usable websites and applications. In addition to User Research and Design services, TTC is also an approved Australian Government Digital Marketplace seller of Agile Delivery and Governance, Change and Transformation, Emerging Technologies, ICT Risk Management and Audit Activities, Software Engineering and Development, and Strategy and Policy services.

"We're excited to broaden our scope of work and engage with additional government agencies whose goals align with TTC's mission and services," said Matt Wiggins, CEO of TTC Australia. "By being an approved accessibility services provider in these two Marketplaces, we look forward to enabling even more organisations to meet their access and inclusion objectives."

About TTC Global

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organisations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward sixteen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas and Europe and strong partnerships with some of the world's largest organisations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/ .

CONTACT:

Daisy Wang

daisy.wang@ttcglobal.com

(832) 283-2861

Related Links :

http://www.ttcglobal.com