TTC Named First Approved DIA Marketplace Web Accessibility Services Supplier

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC today are delighted to announce its approval by the New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs to be the first supplier of Web Accessibility services on the Government Marketplace, a platform which allows businesses and NZ government agencies to easily engage with each other by facilitating the direct buying and selling of products and services between the two parties. Through this, TTC will provide technology services including but not limited to accessibility testing & audit, training, and digital accessibility consulting.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to now have the ability to offer our services for Web Accessibility on the Marketplace," said Grant Borrie, Founder and Director of Technology at TTC. "Creating inclusive digital experiences is something we firmly believe should be a priority for all businesses. We understand that improved digital accessibility and inclusion benefits employees, customers and service users, so to be part of an initiative that will allow the conversation and capabilities around accessibility to expand even further is something we're ready for."

As the first organisation approved to offer Web Accessibility services in the Marketplace, TTC will broaden the scale, reach, and ease with which it provides accessibility solutions within the government's procurement process, ultimately enabling the practice of greater digital inclusion and usability practices as a whole.

About TTC Global

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organisations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward sixteen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Americas and Europe and strong partnerships with some of the world's largest organisations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit us at: https://www.ttcglobal.com/ .

