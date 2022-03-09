TTC Names Mike Peters as COO to Facilitate Rapid Growth

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTC, a leading global software quality assurance provider, has appointed Mike Peters as the new Chief Operating Officer based in Wellington New Zealand amidst significant growth seen in the market. Mike will be a key member of the New Zealand management team and will also liaise closely with our international leadership team on global initiatives.



Mike Peters, COO of TTC

Peters brings 20+ years of experience in the IT industry with his most recent role being the National Account Director at Planit where he held various leadership positions for 10 years. Other past roles include titles such as CIO, and Programme Delivery Manager within the Fortune 500.

"Mike brings an incredibly strong pedigree within the software testing arena and QA services management.", said Paul Whiston, CEO of TTC New Zealand. "He has a proven track record of being a strategic advisor to the clients that he serves and ensures successful delivery in quality assurance."

"I am thrilled to have been selected to join TTC and help continue facilitate it's upward trajectory." said Peters. "It's a privilege to be part of an organisation that delivers high-quality services and innovation whilst developing the most talented professionals into trusted QA thought leaders."

Prior to his role at TTC, Mike recently held various leadership roles globally across a variety of software companies including Roxit and Dezta BV along with global IT consulting firm CGI, and leading banking & financial Services organisation, Achmea. "Mike is a well-rounded and communicative leader, with a unique combination of technical skills and adaptive ability. We're thrilled to see what the future holds at TTC where Mike is sure to be an asset." says Whiston.

About TTC

TTC is a leading global software assurance provider with a focus on helping organisations transform the way they deliver technology. We have capabilities across a wide range of delivery areas that enable our clients to increase the speed and quality of technology development while reducing risk and cost. TTC was founded in 2004 to be a testing partner that could take global learnings and best practices and deliver them in a locally appropriate way. Fast forward eighteen years with offices in New Zealand, Australia, Americas, Europe, and Middle East with strong partnerships with the world's largest organisations, this is still TTC's purpose today. To learn more, visit us at www.ttcglobal.com.

