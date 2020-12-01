TTM Technologies, Inc. to Exhibit at the International Electronics Circuit Exhibition in Shenzhen, China

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) products and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced participation at the 2020 International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen) at Booth 1L01. Themed “5G Era · Smart Future”, the Exhibition will be held from December 2nd-4th at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Shenzhen, China.



At this year’s event, TTM experts will be conducting a series of interactive customer presentations to highlight TTM’s innovative technical solutions to address customer challenges across diverse end markets and end-use applications. These sessions will include: “PCB Capability Update for Telecom & Networking Products”; “PCB Signal Integrity Engineering for 5G & Next Gen Networking”; and “PCB for ADAS Applications – Setting New Boundaries”.

COVID-19 presents unique challenges for this year’s show preventing many TTM customers and visitors from personally attending this important annual industry event. In response to these challenges, TTM will unveil its innovative beyond boundaries exhibition solution to accommodate all TTM booth visitors, including those unable to physically attend due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. Special sessions are being organized at TTM’s Hong Kong office during the exhibition periods. Customers and suppliers can join these networked events and experience TTM’s first ever beyond boundaries booth from Hong Kong.

“TTM is always innovating to meet the needs of our customers with differentiated and unique solutions. At this year’s show, we will provide our customers both an on-site and beyond boundaries exhibition experience to showcase new technologies and collaborate together on new innovative solutions to address their application challenges. We look forward to a great show and many productive customer visits whether in Shenzhen or Hong Kong,” said Kent Hardwick, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and EMS, TTM Technologies.

About International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen)

Since it was first staged in 2002, the Exhibition, jointly organized by the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA) and China Printed Circuit Association (CPCA), has grown year by year and evolved from a modest regional event into the PCB industry’s premier international platform for networking, information exchange, education, and keeping up with market trends and the latest innovations. Additional information can be found at www.hkpcashow.org.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

