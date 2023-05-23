TTM Technologies, Inc. To Exhibit at the International Electronics Circuit Exhibition in Shenzhen, China

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) announces that it will exhibit at the 2023 International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen), at Booth #2C31 from May 24-26, 2023 in the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), China. The theme of this year’s event is “Digitizing the Future”.

TTM will be hosting a series of technical seminars that showcase its cutting-edge engineering and product solutions aimed at addressing customer challenges across diverse end markets and applications. The scheduled seminars will cover trending topics, including updates on Communication & Computing Printed Circuit Boards, readiness for faster data speeds, and innovative Thermal Management Solutions.

As the world gradually returns to normalcy, TTM is pleased to participate in the return of the International Electronics Circuit Exhibition in Shenzhen after several years of pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this important industry-recognized event, and we value the opportunity to engage with customers in person. Our goal is to exchange ideas on market trends and gain insights that will help us collaborate more effectively to succeed in the ever-changing electronics industry. We look forward to an amazing exhibition and welcoming all the visitors in Shenzhen this year," said Kent Hardwick, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and EMS at TTM Technologies.

The International Electronics Circuit Exhibition (Shenzhen), Since it was first staged in 2002, the Exhibition, jointly organized by the Hong Kong Printed Circuit Association (HKPCA) and China Printed Circuit Association (CPCA) also known as IEPE, is one of the most recognized and prestigious events for the global electronics industry, drawing thousands of visitors from around the world and showcasing the latest trends, technologies, and innovations. With a focus on Circuit Boards, IC Packaging and Testing, and Thermal Management, IEPE is the perfect platform for industry players to connect, share knowledge, and exchange ideas, while exploring the possibilities for collaboration and development. Whether you're a seasoned veteran of the industry or a newcomer to the field, IEPE is an unmissable chance to explore, network, and grow your business. Additional information can be found at www.hkpcashow.org.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.



