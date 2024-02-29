Tucson Mobile Pet Grooming Salon: Dog Bathing & De-Shedding Services Updated

Mobile salon Furry Land (520-521-4005) has updated its professional pet grooming services in Tucson.

Pet owners looking to have their pet groomed in a stress-free environment close to home can now contact Furry Land Tucson for bathing, haircuts, and other full-service professional pet grooming options. The company’s experienced staff can attend to dogs and cats of any size and coat type.

The service expansion follows recommendations from the ASPCA, which states that frequent grooming is highly recommended for pets. Routine grooming and bathing will improve coat and skin health while preventing health issues such as matting, infections, and parasites. However, Furry Land Tucson acknowledges that many owners are often too busy to schedule regular appointments for their pets. It’s for this reason that the company offers the convenience of mobile grooming, which brings such services to the customer’s doorstep.

All products used at Furry Land Tucson are gentle, hypoallergenic, and vet-approved, ensuring the animal’s comfort throughout the appointment. Furthermore, their cage-free and temperature-controlled mobile salon is equipped with electric dryers, clippers, air conditioning, and hot water heaters, the latter of which allows staff to provide therapeutic baths for pets under their care.

Each session typically begins with an assessment, wherein the groomer will determine the best grooming plan for the animal. Depending on its needs, Furry Land Tucson can provide the dog or cat with brushing, haircuts, and nail trimming; they also offer hydrobaths for dogs, eye cleaning, ear cleaning, and sanitary trims.

Pets in need of more rigorous de-shedding can also receive Furry Land Tucson’s FURminator treatment, a process that involves moisturizing the pet’s undercoat and removing excess hair. This is followed by an HV blow dry and a brush out that will reduce shedding by up to 90%. Other notable add-ons include mat removal, blueberry facials for cleansing and exfoliation, and nail painting with non-toxic, strengthening nail polish.

About Furry Land Tucson

Furry Land Tucson is dedicated to delivering exemplary customer service and maintains a strong passion and love for animals. The company embraces cultural diversity and strives to promote an inclusive environment that welcomes pet owners and pets of any background.

