Turkey is calling Europe for flight trainings

Alfa Holding plans to cooperate with the European civil aviation authorities to adapt airline pilot training programs. The company aims to make Turkey a world-class hub for flight trainings.

Alfa Holding’s Aviation Services, Turkey’s rapidly growing private aviation services company, has met with leaders from European capitals to promote Turkey as a leading European flight training hub. Turkish civil aviation has received significant investment in recent years, developing into an important center for Europe in terms of civil aviation training. Turkey’s climate conditions and its first-rate, state-of-the-art equipped airports mean Turkey is vying with other countries to become a top aviation training hub in addition to offering other aviation-related businesses.



Alfa Aviation Services Chairman of the Board Mehmet Fatih Pakır, at his recent visit to France engaged in bilateral meetings with industry peers, commenting, “We are planning to cooperate with the European civil aviation authorities to adapt our private airline pilot training programs so they can be provided in Turkey according to current European regulations. We also met with Airbus and Boeing to assure officials that simulators for public and private organizations are ready to go, and that training centers are fully equipped with the latest technologies.”



Pilots fly anywhere in the world with EASA approved pilot certificates

Mehmet Fatih Pakır commented further, “Our negotiations, which began in France, will continue in the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria. Providing pilot licenses is an important added service for the Turkish aviation industry and for candidates, we can provide highly efficient flight training outcomes. The weather conditions are very favorable with 4 seasons at the same time throughout the country in contrast to Europe, where there is either precipitation or extreme heat which make flight training difficult. This is a win-win for all parties.”



“Sources show Turkish airports have received over EUR 10 billion in investment between 2004-2017 and are highly equipped. Almost every province has at least one airport. Expedited courses mean candidates can complete their training to become a pilot in 16 months, and their EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) approved documents enable them to fly anywhere in the world. In addition, we will be providing special discounts in our flight schools to young pilots from Europe who wish to receive their training in our country,” he added.

