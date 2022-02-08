The Turkish Game Company Manc Games Aims to Take Traditional Games to the Metaverse with Newly Launched Token

Based in Turkey and developing globally acclaimed games, Manc Games plans a token launch to grow rapidly in the games industry, training young developers

Manc Games stands out as a mobile software company that has achieved millions of downloads with its previously released games, continuing to expand its repertoire with its team of skillful developers. Under its new business plans for 2022, the company has announced it is now ready to launch its Mancium Token, as promised in the new year.

MANCIUM TOKEN, TO BE AVAILABLE FOR PRE-SALES ON 11 FEBRUARY, HAS A BRAND NEW WEBSITE

Manc Games is fully prepared for its ICO to be held on February 11. Working with a large team, the company recently announced the official website of Mancium Token. The initial offering of the token will take place on February 11 on mancium.io, bringing together it with the investors. All details of the pre-sale, consisting of four stages, are available on Mancium Token's website.

MANCIUM ACADEMY RAISES GAME DEVELOPERS OF THE FUTURE

Manc Games is planning to direct the funds from the sale of Mancium Tokens into the building of a Manc Academy. Seeking to raise and employ young developers from around the world at its academy, the company wants to take traditional games to the metaverse. Planning to make its investors a partner to its ecosystem, Manc Games aims to sell 1 million Mancium tokens in its first pre-sale.

TRADITIONAL GAMES TO BECOME AVAILABLE ON THE METAVERSE

Developing games across a wide range of categories, the company aims for a firmer foothold in the marketplace with its release of Mancium Tokens while taking traditional tabletop and multi-player games to the metaverse.

ONE OF TURKEY'S FASTEST GROWING GAMING START-UPS

Manc Games stands out as one of the fastest-growing gaming startups in Turkey. It catches the eyes of investors and developers with its large repertoire of games played by millions of users, on top of new ones that it is still developing. Rocketing to fast fame in the mobile game industry with its two games, Okey Muhabbet and 101 Muhabbet, the startup is looking to increase its growth momentum by attracting investors with its Mancium Token.

