The Turkish Real-Estate Hunter Anıl Ulaş Övençoğlu; “Investors are willing to buy new housing in Turkey”

The Turkish property market has never been as appealing to foreign buyers as it is right now, says Anıl Ulaş Övençoğlu, founder of Realtor Turkey, an Antalya-based real-estate firm. According to Övençoğlu, the overall satisfaction rate among foreign property buyers in Turkey now stands at an impressive 83.2 percent.

“Due to its low property prices and relatively high standard of living, Turkey remains an extremely attractive option for foreign investors,” he says, citing Istanbul, Izmir, Ankara, Bursa and Antalya as the top five locations in which foreigners are purchasing property.

Perfect Time to Invest

Övençoğlu attributes Turkey’s rising popularity among foreigners to its strategic location and world-class infrastructure. “Most newly-built properties boast top-tier amenities, such as fitness centers and pools, while the country offers a range of exciting cultural/sporting venues and numerous blue-flag beaches.”

What’s more, living expenses in Turkey – like property prices – are significantly lower than in the US and Europe. “And the local real estate market is currently seeing a boom,” Övençoğlu says, “meaning prices are likely to rise fast, yielding lucrative long-term investment opportunities.”

The timing, he adds, has never been better – especially for those making purchases in dollars or euros. “The recent depreciation of the lira means that upscale residences in touristic hotspots are now within easy reach of those who couldn’t afford them before.”

Thanks to a minimum of red tape, the purchasing process is relatively easy, with most buy-ers obtaining their deeds just a week (or less) after finalizing the purchase. In addition, foreign nationals who buy and hold property in Turkey (at a value of $250,000 or more) are fast-tracked for Turkish citizenship, should they wish to apply for it.

Turkish Realtor with Global Ambitions

A part of the Övençolu Group, Realtor Turkey was founded in 2014 with the aim of becoming Turkey’s leading real-estate investment/consultancy brand. Last year, the Group stepped up its investments across a range of affiliated industries, including the construction, hotels and tourism sectors.

“We enjoy support from 40 countries in which we have a presence, throughout Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East and North America,” Övençoğlu says. “And we plan to soon expand operations further – both at home and abroad – and open 40 new offices in the coming years with a view to meeting the needs of our customers worldwide.”

