Turnkey Multimedia Content Creation & Publishing Announced By TrafficForge

A new turnkey content marketing capability from TrafficForge aims to help small and medium-sized businesses increase organic traffic using human-developed materials published on hundreds of well-known and trusted websites.

Specialist marketing agency TrafficForge works with a team of professional writers to develop high-quality, original content campaigns on behalf of small and medium-sized businesses across the US. The new ‘done-for-you’ service allows businesses to reach a large and diverse audience by publishing across a network of more than 300 high-authority platforms.

More details can be found at https://trafficforge.clientcabin.com

TrafficForge explains that high-profile content can be a strong source of organic traffic, but most small businesses lack the time and/or resources to fully leverage this marketing technique. The new solution was developed to help such companies add content marketing to their digital strategy, and they can opt for rolling monthly, weekly, or daily campaigns to further enhance their online footprint.

“At the heart of our service is a proprietary Create, Repurpose, and Distribute model,” a company representative explained. “We dive deep into a business and its target market and then create and repurpose content across multiple formats. Leveraging an extensive network of 300+ high-authority platforms, we then create a level of visibility that Google simply can’t ignore.”

Earlier this year, Google released what was one of the largest core algorithm updates in the platform’s history, focusing on reducing the amount of low-quality, unoriginal content in search results. The firm stated that its goal is to connect users with more high-quality websites that offer information of real value.

TrafficForge states that its new content marketing service was developed to reflect Google’s desire for high-quality, original materials. To that end, the agency has chosen to work with human writers, and publishing on high-authority websites is also aimed at improving organic ranking.

About TrafficForge

Recognizing the importance of online visibility and reputation management in the digital era, TrafficForge set out to develop a cost-effective technique that achieved both outcomes. The agency continues to explore new content formats and publishing opportunities, with further updates expected in the near future.

“To be effective, content marketing needs to be visible, interesting, and done consistently,” the company continued. “We aim to make that process as easy as possible, so more small businesses can leverage this powerful marketing tool.”

