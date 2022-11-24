Tusk Innovation Announces New Products 'Combo'

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tusk Inc. Limited (www.tusklimited.com) a company which started in 2012 as a capital management company in the United Kingdom and Kuala Lumpur with offices around the world, and now is one of the leading electrical solution companies which focus on producing for users of mining equipment, solar energy and adapters is announcing is k new products combo. The Product line is mainly for electrical purposes. For any miner bought, it comes with a solar panel, to reduce power consumption. See products here https://tusklimited.com/products



As one of the top Electrical solution companies, Tusk innovation has announced 30% discounts on its combo of mining equipment, which combines a solar panel with a bitcoin miner. With their recent movement from polycrystalline to photovoltaic materials, Tusk inc. has tested over time the efficiency of combining their solar products with cryptocurrency miners, and this has proven to be the most effective. Tusk inc. investors can now with ease, mine their coins without interruptions, lesser risks and maximum profit.



This is an effort to reduce the amount of electricity used when clients mine cryptocurrencies, and it was disclosed by the COO, John Walls, last week. According to Walls, "Reports going around made it evident that the quantity of electricity miners require may be too large to handle, therefore we obtained a plausible option."



Mining Profits

Although it is admirable and highly profitable for many people to set up cryptocurrency mining farms, speculations are rife that they may incur significant costs, particularly in terms of electricity use. By providing you with a Solar Panel, which is unconnected to your electricity bills and a bitcoin mining device that can perform dual mining tasks, Tusk Inc. has created a long-lasting solution. You can simply mine your coins and not bother about the market's volatility, while also ignoring power consumption.



Tusk Inc. has distinguished itself from others, in that customers can get crypto wallet development services as well as graphics processing units from the company, which has offices on three continents. It also has extensive experience in Blockchain development and bitcoin mining solutions, among other areas.



About Tusk

Established in 2012 by team of management experts, and later joined by a team of technology experts, Tusk Inc. is now one of the leading electrical solution providers. They pride themselves also in their ability to manage risk effectively, since they have been in the business of managing risks for over a decade. And through several advancements in technology, they have incorporated less risky ventures into the Risk Management system, one of which is cryptocurrency mining, using photovoltaic materials.

John Walls

PR Manager

john@tusklimited.com

(+44)7451214344

