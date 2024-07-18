TutorCruncher Announce Launch of New Packages to Offer Clients a Streamlined and Cost-Effective Way to Book Multiple Sessions

—

TutorCruncher, a leading platform designed and built by industry experts for every type of tutoring business, from small teams to market leaders, is happy to announce the launch of its new packages that can be created by administrators for clients to view and purchase courses or programmes upfront.

Intended to offer a convenient and cost-effective way for clients to book multiple sessions in advance, TutorCruncher’s packages are bundled offerings that typically include a set number of lessons or hours at a discounted rate. Available to be viewed and purchased directly through the innovative TutorCruncher dashboard, the customizable packages are a streamlined way to deliver ease for tutors and the best value for clients.

Designed to cater to tutors of all subjects and disciplines, the top tutoring platform’s new Packages are easily created and can be fully edited, from adding a name for each package (e.g., Gold, Silver, or Bronze), a description, the cost, and any bonus credit wished to be included. Additionally, to differentiate from other packages, each can be set as a different color and highlighted with an original icon.

TutorCruncher created its new packages with ease in mind. That is why clients simply need to choose a package by clicking the ‘Buy now’ button, which will take them to the payments page. Once the payment is made, a Credit Request will be automatically generated and processed, appearing on the ‘Billing’ tab under Credit Requests. There is also the option to view the PDF for the Credit Request, showing a client the package they bought.

Furthering this emphasis on simplicity, when a package is purchased, it generates a Credit Request for the listed amount and additionally credits the Client’s account with any bonus included in the package. This lets clients view all their current packages from their accounts via the ‘Packages’ tab on the sidebar menu.

Moreover, the order in which packages are displayed to Clients depends on their sort index value. Packages with higher values appear higher on the list, with the package having the highest sort index at the top. The order in which Admins see the packages (from top to bottom) is the same order in which Clients will see them from left to right. For example, if a tutor sets up four packages named Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond, with Diamond being the most expensive, and they want them ordered from most expensive to least expensive, tutors would set the sort index for Bronze to 0, Silver to 1, Gold to 2, and Diamond to 3. This way, the Diamond package will appear at the top, followed by Gold, Silver, and Bronze in descending order.

TutorCruncher encourages tutors seeking effective ways to streamline their administrative processes or who are interested in learning how to start a tutoring business to visit the blog on its website. They can also fill out a contact form to book a 15-minute call with a sales representative today.

About TutorCruncher

Developed by a team of experts with over 15 years of web development experience, TutorCruncher provides an efficient, cost-effective platform that can boost a tutoring business’s potential by streamlining and automating time-consuming administrative processes, managing multiple program types, and providing student progress reports and invoices. Easily integrated into any customer’s website, TutorCruncher is essential for tutors who want to handle everything in one place and offer a top-class service to their clients.

More Information

To learn more about TutorCruncher and the launch of its new packages, please visit the website at https://tutorcruncher.com/.



﻿﻿

Contact Info:

Organization: TutorCruncher: Chicago

Address: 19th Floor 625 W. Adams Street Chicago Illinois 60661 United States

Phone: 020 3966 1863

Website: https://tutorcruncher.com/



