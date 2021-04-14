TUV Rheinland Awarded as the Best Certification Service Provider (IV&V) for Third Consecutive Year in Taiwan

TAIPEI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Rapid Transit Systems (DORTS) of New Taipei City (NTC) recently announced the results of its 2020 performance evaluation for IV&V (Independent Verification and Validation). TUV Rheinland was, for 3 consecutive years, presented with 1st place and an Award of Excellence in IV&V for the Danhai Light Rail and Ankeng Light Rail projects.

TUV Rheinland came up tops in all four categories examined in this year's evaluation:

Quality in Service Content Schedule Management Professional Competency Project Engagement

The exceptional results achieved by TUV Rheinland in all 4 categories represented not only rail industry's appreciation and recognition but also the client's affirmation of TUV Rheinland's professionalism and service quality.

The Rules of MRT Final Inspection & Testing for Revenue Service were amended on July 23, 2010, to require an IV&V report to be submitted before new railway systems undergo their final inspection. An IV&V mechanism has now been incorporated into Danhai Light Rail, Ankeng Light Rail, San-Ying MRT Line, as well as the North and South sections of the Taipei Metro Circular Line that recently commenced construction to ensure the safety of the mass transit systems once they are put into service. The TUV Rheinland team oversaw all safety throughout the construction process from design, manufacture, construction, installation, commissioning, and operations. The competency of all documentation as well as all construction and testing activities were inspected and verified to ensure the safety of passengers.

"Achieving first place in IV&V services for three consecutive years owed much to the full support given by New Taipei City DORTS to IV&V activities. TUV Rheinland not only maintained their independence during IV&V but also did everything they could to accommodate the project schedule. This involved night-time and weekend tests as well as streamlining of the document review and certification process," said Rover Jan, General Manager, Rail, TUV Rheinland.

In addition to providing IV&V services to a number of domestic conventional railway, high speed railway, MRT and light rail systems, TUV Rheinland was recently ranked as the No.1 provider of IV&V services for the "Taipei Metro Circular Line: North and South Sections project. The award reflected the company's commitment to technical excellence. Passenger safety depends on railway transport safety. Supervising the safety of railway systems is the mission of TUV Rheinland and it supports the safe development of the railway industry by providing its professional expertise as a third-party certification body. TUV Rheinland is accredited by TAF to issue the certification for ISO/IEC 17020 in the railway scope, and the locally based team provides the most timely Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) and Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for railway systems or sub-systems.