TUV Rheinland India Opens One-of-a-Kind Polymer Material Component Testing Laboratory at Chakan, Pune

The facility enhances TUV Rheinland's existing portfolio for materials testing.

BANGALORE, India, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in independent technical services, TUV Rheinland has a long history of providing Material Testing and Inspection Services as per numerous domestic and international standards as well as customer specific requirements. Keeping in mind our customer needs, TUV Rheinland India announced the opening of the Polymer Material Component Testing Laboratory at Chakan, Pune which offers services such as Mechanical Safety Testing, Thermal Endurance, Corrosion Analysis & Coatings/ Platings Testing of materials & components. This laboratory is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), under ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

TUV Rheinland's strategic capacity expansion is envisioned to support and provide key analytical services to the Automotive, Aerospace, Design & Manufacturing, as well as Research & Development organizations. This facility serves manufacturers including OEMs, and is a preferred testing destination for their supply chains.

Commenting on the opening of the new Materials Testing Laboratory, Mr. Benedikt Anselmann, Regional Executive Vice President, India Middle East & Africa, TUV Rheinland said, "We support manufacturers seeking to shorten time-to-market with state-of-the-art facilities and we provide them a global reach to launch new products. Through our new laboratory, domestic manufacturers now have access to globally validated, credible and high quality test data. TUV Rheinland's legacy as an internationally renowned safety leader has propelled us to address risks and prioritise safety in order to support our stakeholders meet the challenges posed by emerging technologies."

Mr. V Ravi Kumar, Vice President, Industrial Services, TUV Rheinland India said, "Since its inception, TUV Rheinland has been on a continuous growth path with a view to providing the latest and best global practices to our customers in India." He added, "Our one-stop testing services provide tailor-made solutions to analyse product lifecycle and identify opportunities to improve product design and minimise failures."

Mr. Rajesh Chiney, Country Head, Material Testing and Industrial Services, TUV Rheinland India said, "Replete with the latest and best-in-class equipment and technology, our Material Testing Laboratory provides a wide range of services including mechanical, metallurgical, polymer, chemical and regulatory compliance services. Under one roof, we offer testing for all types of material including metals & alloys, polymers & blends, composites, rubber, foam, coatings, plating, glass, solder alloys, minerals, inorganic pigments, organic pigments and many more." He added, "The opening of the new Polymer Material Component Test Laboratory at Chakan, Pune reinforces our commitment to support the growing demand of our customers to meet their requirements of short turnaround time in the western region of the country."

About TUV Rheinland:

TUV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,500 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TUV Rheinland India was established in 1996 and is a subsidiary of the TUV Rheinland Group, Germany. With its local headquarters in Bangalore, TUV Rheinland is active across multiple locations with multi-discipline labs catering to the Indian as well as global markets. TUV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website