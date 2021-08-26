TUV Rheinland issues E-mark Witness Laboratory Qualification Certificate for BMW Brilliance EMC Test Field

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24, the international independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization TUV Rheinland Greater China and BMW Brilliance Automotive Co., Ltd. held a certificate awarding ceremony in Shenyang officially recognizing the Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Field with the E-mark certification Witness Laboratory qualification. Patrick Mueller, Vice President of BMW Brilliance R&D Center, Nicolas Kloss, Head of Electrical and Electronic Department of BMW Brilliance R&D Center, Huang Yuxin, Vice President of TUV Rheinland Greater China Mobility, and Ms. Anne Lee, General Manager of TUV Rheinland Greater China Mobility, attended the certificate awarding ceremony.



Huang Yuxin stated that, "TUV Rheinland and BMW Brilliance have been working together for many years. We are committed to technological innovation and safety and quality improvement, and to providing consumers with excellent products, services, and experiences. In the future, TUV Rheinland will leverage its technology competence and project experience in the automotive industry, as well as its global service network, to provide comprehensive technical support for BMW Brilliance's technology research and development, quality control, and market expansion at home and abroad."



Patrick Mueller expressed his gratitude to both parties for their efforts in cooperation, which have not only expanded the capabilities of the R&D center but also obtained the TUV Rheinland Witness Laboratory Qualification. This is an important milestone in the development of the R&D center. He is also looking forward to further cooperation with TUV Rheinland to improve BMW Brilliance R&D efficiency and quality.



The E-mark certification of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) is currently the most widely accepted certification system for complete vehicles and parts worldwide. Obtaining an E-mark certificate allows automobile manufacturers to gain access to the markets of many countries around the world. TUV Rheinland audited the test center based on relevant quality management documentation and awarded Witness Laboratory qualification to BMW Brilliance. This indicates that the test center's testing capabilities, equipment, environmental conditions, and laboratory management meet UNECE R10.06 requirements. In the future, TUV Rheinland technical experts can carry out on-site witness tests on BMW Brilliance's vehicle products following the provisions of the Regulation UNECE R10.06 to efficiently control the product testing and certification process, accelerate certification speed, and reduce costs.



TUV Rheinland launched its automotive inspection and certification service in 1904. Since then, we have devoted ourselves to providing precise and professional services at each stage of the automotive industry value chain. We offer investigation and interpretation of laws and regulations in target markets, whole vehicle and component testing and certification, vehicle road testing and market access, quality management at the production stage, and service quality improvement at the after-sales stage, as well as supplier capability building, personnel qualification, etc.

TUV Rheinland will continue to expand its technical capabilities in the automotive field through professional and convenient one-stop services to support automotive manufacturers and component suppliers to improve their overall quality management level, and work with industry players to promote the high-quality sustainable development of the automotive industry.

About TUV Rheinland Greater China:

An internationally leading independent third-party testing, inspection, certification, training, and consulting organization, TUV Rheinland has nearly 150 years of experience and employs more than 20,000 people worldwide. TUV Rheinland employs over 4,000 people in the Greater China region, and operates in five Business Streams: Industrial Services & Cybersecurity, Mobility, Products, Academy & Life Care, and Systems.



The group is involved in all important areas of business and life. This starts with the energy sector and the consumer goods industry, and includes the automotive industry, basic materials and investment goods, environmental technology, trade, construction, the food industry, aviation, railway technology, the IT sector, information security and data protection, logistics, banks and financial service providers, agriculture, tourism, as well as the education and healthcare sectors.



TUV Rheinland has long been synonymous with rigorous high-quality testing and certification services and provision of a diversity of professional assessments from an impartial and independent perspective. We provide local companies with one-stop solutions that comply with safety, quality, and environment-friendly requirements.

About BMW Brilliance:

Founded in May 2003, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA) is a joint venture between the BMW Group and Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. The business operations of BBA include production, sales, and after-sales services of BMW automobiles in China. BBA has a state-of-the-art production base in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, a branch company in Beijing, and an extensive national sales and service network. The joint venture employs around 20,000 people and has a network of nearly 400 local suppliers. It has been the top taxpayer in Shenyang for 15 consecutive years.

With two vehicle plants, an R&D Center, and a Powertrain Plant, the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) production base in Shenyang is the largest production base in the BMW Group's worldwide production network. The vehicles plants in Tiexi and Dadong are currently undergoing major expansions, which upon completion will increase BBA's annual production capacity to more than 650,000 units. BBA will shortly open its High Voltage Battery Center II, which will be the first location worldwide to produce BMW's fifth-generation power battery.

