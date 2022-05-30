TUV Rheinland Issues ETSI EN 303 645 Certificate to Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, TUV Rheinland Greater China (TUV Rheinland), an internationally leading independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, issued ETSI EN 303 645 IoT product cybersecurity and privacy protection standard certificate to Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2, which became the first product from the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop series to obtain certification from TUV Rheinland based on the ETSI EN 303 645 standard.

The ETSI EN 303 645 standard, published in June 2020, was developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) in collaboration with relevant manufacturers, academia, and governments. It is designed to provide an effective basic assessment method to prevent cybercriminals from controlling global devices, launching DDoS attacks, or spying on users, and lower the risk of personal data breach. It assesses products from two aspects, namely cybersecurity regulations and data privacy protection provisions. With a focus on technical control and organizational measures, it deals with cybersecurity deficiencies and address primary cyberattacks that exploit cybersecurity weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

In the certification project, TUV Rheinland conducted an overall evaluation of Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 through comprehensive design evaluation audit and relevant security verification in accordance with the cybersecurity regulations and privacy protection requirements of the ETSI EN 303 645 standard.

"I'm very happy to see that another product of Xiaomi has obtained cybersecurity certification. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 has also officially been granted the ETSI EN 303 645 standard certificate by TUV Rheinland. Xiaomi has always integrated the notion of protecting data security and privacy of every user across the world into the entire security development process, and adhered to the concept of 'Privacy by Design' and the principle of 'Security by Default'. In the future, we will continue to work hard to create a more intelligent and secure IoT platform," said Cui Baoqiu, Vice President of Xiaomi and Chairman of the Xiaomi Security and Privacy Committee.

"TUV Rheinland and Xiaomi have maintained close communications and exchanges since 2017, and jointly contributed to the exploration and practice of safety standards in the industry, achieving fruitful results in the past five years. This time, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 has obtained the ETSI EN 303 645 standard certificate from TUV Rheinland, which testifies to both parties' persistent pursuit of state-of-art and higher quality standards. In the future, TUV Rheinland will continue to utilize its technical advantages in testing and certification, and rich experience in network information security to help Xiaomi with various product upgrades and technological innovations to provide better user experience," said Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of TUV Rheinland Business Field Electrical.

The ETSI EN 303 645 standard is widely applicable to consumer IoT products such as children's toys and baby monitors connected to the internet, smoke detectors, door locks, smart cameras, TVs and speakers, IoT gateways, wearables and smart home appliances. It can help increase consumers' confidence in IoT product security.

About TUV Rheinland

150 years of safety: Since 1872, TUV Rheinland's mission has been to make technology safe for people and the environment. From the steam engine to digitalization, what started as a regional association for the monitoring of steam boilers has evolved into a global testing service provider. Today, TUV Rheinland ensures safety and quality in almost all areas of business and life. This shared commitment unites more than 20,000 employees. They generate annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TUV Rheinland's experts test technical systems and products around the globe, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions, and certify management systems according to international standards. By ensuring safety and sustainability, TUV Rheinland is also shaping the future. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has therefore been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for more sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com