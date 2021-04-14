TUV SUD has been awarded the Overall Independent Safety Assessment (O-ISA) contract for Light Rail Transit LRT3 in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV SUD, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company, has been awarded the Overall Independent Safety Assessment (O-ISA) contract for Light Rail Transit LRT3 in Malaysia by the main contractor MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd.

The Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) will connect two million people from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia, Malaysia via 37 kilometres of tracks that will serve 20 stations, with 2 interchange stations as well as 5 provisional stations by 2024. The line will be designed and operated as a fully automatic (GoA4) driverless Rapid Transit System.

In this project, TUV SUD has been awarded the Overall Independent Safety Assessment by MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd for the LRT3 line including the assessment of the LRT3 core subsystems such as Light Rail Vehicle, Signalling & Train Control System, Trackworks and Power Rail, Power Supply and Distribution System, Telecommunication, Depot Equipment and Maintenance Vehicles, Electronic Access Control System and Automatic Fare Collection. The scope also covers assessment of works implemented throughout the project phases: Design, Manufacturing, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (T&C), Trial Running and Fault Free Run (FFR).

Chia Jen Wen, General Manager, TUV SUD Malaysia, said, "TUV SUD is honoured to be entrusted to carry out Overall Independent Safety Assessment for LRT3, being the first assessment of its kind in Malaysia. Around the world, our rail experts mitigate risks resulting from increasingly complex railway systems and strive to verify that the relevant technical and operational risks have been reduced to an acceptable level."

"With public transportation being a decisive factor for the economic growth of the Greater Kuala Lumpur area, we are very glad to support this lighthouse-project with our long-lasting experience in similar projects by ensuring that all safety targets are being met and that the complete railway system and its subsystems are compliant with safety requirements and global railway standards," says Rene Bambor, Business Unit Manager Rail Services of TUV SUD.

To know more about our rail services, please go to https://www.tuvsud.com/en-my/industries/infrastructure-and-rail/rail

Additional information on Independent Safety Assessment

Railway technologies and advancement in system have become increasingly complex and challenging. The system complexity of a complete railway system makes it difficult for project owners to accurately analyse and ensure system safety. The risks resulting from this increase in complexity can be mitigated by an Independent Safety Assessment (ISA). The ISA helps project owners, operators, suppliers and system integrators prevent failures and ensuring their system are compliant with the local and global safety requirements such as EN 50126, EN 50128, EN 50129, among others. TUV SUD ISA provides customer with independent judgements, opinions free from project constraints and ensuring project safety targets are being met throughout the project life cycle.

About TUV SUD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TUV SUD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. www.tuvsud.com

TUV SUD Malaysia has been serving customers in various industries for testing, inspection, certification and training services since its inception in 2003. Headquartered in Shah Alam, Selangor, TUV SUD Malaysia has an extensive customer base with over 4,000 companies across peninsular Malaysia including Sabah and Sarawak. Our office and laboratory are accredited under the Department of Standards Malaysia (DSM) Scheme to ISO/IEC 17025 (Testing), ISO/IEC 17020 (Inspection) and ISO/IEC 17065 (Product Certification).

Related Links :

http://www.tuvsud.com