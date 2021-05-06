Tuya to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021 Eastern Time

HANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Inc. ("Tuya" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud platform, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Tuya's management will hold a conference call at 08:30 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 13, 2021 (08:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Friday, May 14, 2021) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-639-491-2381 United States Toll Free: +1-844-965-3272 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-820-9305 China Hong Kong: 800-938-186 Conference ID: 9047106

The replay will be accessible through May 20, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-416-621-4642 United States: +1-800-585-8367 Access Code: 9047106

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tuya.com/.

About Tuya Inc.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) is a global leading IoT cloud platform with a mission to build an IoT developer ecosystem and enable everything to be smart. Tuya is the largest IoT PaaS business in the global market of IoT PaaS in terms of the volume of smart devices powered in 2020, according to CIC. Tuya has pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. Through its IoT cloud platform, Tuya has enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "target", "aim", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "potential", "continue", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

