Tuya Smart concludes its first AI+IoT Business Conference focused on South Korea, drawing key industry thought leaders to advance the IoT Industry

HANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT cloud platform, today concluded its first ever AI+IoT Business Conference Online focused on South Korea, running from May 26 to 27, 2021. Themed "Joint Efforts & Prosperous Growth," the conference touched on the latest Internet of Things (IoT) trends, successful business practices and experience from the South Korean IoT market all to promote the development of the IoT industry for consumers, manufacturing brands, OEMs, operators and retailers across the country.

The conference was part of Tuya's larger strategy to promote a comprehensive view of the IoT industry amidst a challenging yet promising landscape. South Korea is one of the most connected countries in the world, with the highest Internet penetration rate of any country or region. South Korea also has the advanced and affordable fees for 5G connectivity globally, making it a very suitable testbed and consumer market for IoT products.

Conference speakers included industry veterans from ABKO Co., Ltd., AnyOnNet Co., Ltd., Goqual Inc., Gocone Corporation Co., Ltd., Intelika Co., Ltd., and Tuya Smart. These speakers shared their experiences and learnings on topics such as glocalization, future technology and trends, and cyber security.

Recognizing that the ecosystem is made up of diverse perspectives, the AI+IoT Conference included segments for developers and expert talks. Titled "Let the Developers Talk" and "Experts' Views" respectively, these sessions covered a diverse range of topics including smart industry, smart agriculture, smart tourism, smart education, smart elderly care, smart medical care, smart real estate, smart retail, and smart energy. Hyunchul Jung, CEO of Norma Group, introduced a solution for the IoT security issue at the "Experts' Views" session, while Tina Yu, General Manager of Eurasia from Tuya Smart, gave an exclusive interview to Taewoo Choi, Founder & Editor in chief of IT Biz News at this session, elaborating on Tuya's IoT experience, case studies and future plan in South Korea.

Since 2017, Tuya Smart has hosted five global AI+IoT Business Conferences and several AI+IoT regional conferences focused on Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America and now conferences for different regions in North East Asia. These conferences were attended by hundreds of leading companies, thought leaders, and smart business pioneers.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading global IoT Cloud Platform with a unique, all-in-one offering of cloud + connectivity + app that makes it easy and affordable for brands, retailers, and OEMs to make their products smart. Tuya's platform has smart-enabled more than 310,000 device SKUs in hundreds of categories worldwide, serving over 324,000 developers globally. Tuya is internationally operated with headquarters in the U.S., Germany, India, Japan, Colombia, and China.

