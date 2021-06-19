Tuya Smart Continues Global IoT Press Meeting Series with Southeast Asian Event

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT Cloud Platform, has continued its Global IoT Press Meeting series by hosting today's Southeast Asia Edition. Leaders from the region including Ace Hardware Indonesia, Cherry, Schneider Electric, Smart Control Technology, and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation came together to share insights on the IoT market, current trends, industry challenges, and how the industry will create opportunities for growth in the future.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is flourishing around the world, and the entire industry needs to work with industry veterans, representatives, and most importantly the media to share the latest insights and exchange ideas. The theme, "Connecting Every Thing and Every Person", stresses the fact that the IoT market is for everyone, breaking the stereotype of it being exclusive for the wealthy.

"The Southeast Asia region has tremendous opportunity for growth in the smart home market. With our motto 'IoT Made Easy', we believe in helping brands accelerate their go-to-market strategies, reduce costs, and provide opportunities for category expansion and monetization," said Ross Luo, General Manager of Asia Pacific Region from Tuya Smart.

The SMF signed a Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Tuya Smart during the event. "With this MOU, SMF member- companies and Singapore manufacturing community will be able to leverage on Tuya Smart's solutions to assist them in adopting technological solutions that can enable enterprises to grow their businesses," said Douglas Foo, President of Singapore Manufacturing Federation. Echoes with the theme, Ace Hardware Technology is also aiming to serve the customers with their Smart Klic brand, building the road map from bulb, to air purifier, IR remote, now to robotic vacuum cleaner and more options ahead to connect every person and every thing.

The keynote speeches from ecosystem partners showcased how Tuya Smart and the Tuya IoT Cloud Platform has become a strong partner for brands looking to innovate in the IoT field. Helping a diverse range of innovators and developers create smart devices continues to be a priority for Tuya Smart, maintaining the company's position as a driving force for innovation in the field across many categories.

