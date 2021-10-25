Tuya Smart Partners with Erajaya Active Lifestyle to Empower New Smart Home Brand in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE:TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Erajaya Active Lifestyle ("EAL"), the leading company in the marketing, distribution, and retail of active lifestyle products, including Internet of Things (IoT) and its ecosystem, lifestyle devices, smart home and active fashion products. Tuya has empowered a portfolio of exciting smart home products under the IT: Immersive Tech brand which is the brainchild of EAL's synergistic collaboration, and brings premium smart home experience with affordable price to the Indonesian market.

According to Statista, by 2025 the global smart home market volume will reach a value of USD2.2 billion, with the household penetration rate hitting 12.7%. The Indonesian smart home market in growing rapidly and is expected to reach USD695.5 million by 2025, making it an important country in the Asia Pacific region.

By providing a one-stop IoT PaaS-level solution of hardware development tools, cloud services, and a smart business development platform, Tuya Smart helps its customers and partner go to market quickly and take advantage of the growing demand for IoT smart home devices. By the end of June 2021, the SKUs empowered by Tuya reached 410,000, in over 1,100 devices categories. Through this cooperation with Tuya, the new IT Smart Home brand has so far launched IT Smart Air Purifier and smart filters, IT Smart CCTV Camera, IT Smart LED Lightbulb, IT Smart Filament Lightbulb, IT Smart LED Lightstrip and IT Smart Disco Light, all of which offer integrated control on the IT Smart App.

Andre Tanudjaja, Project Director of IT: Immersive Tech said on the announcement, "IT: Immersive Tech comes with its smart home portfolio at the right time. Increasingly user-friendly technology, interoperability and improved connectivity will accelerate the adoption of such devices in Indonesia. The launch of the IT Smart Home portfolio is the initial phase of proof of our sincerity and commitment to deliver relevant IoT products, with the latest technology, to improve the quality of life for urban communities. All of these could only come into fruition due to Tuya's support. Connected with the IT Smart application, developed in collaboration with Tuya Smart, all IT Smart Home devices becomes a suite of products that can be controlled easily through one application, making it an integrated product ecosystem."

"IT: Immersive Tech and Erajaya Active Lifestyle is an important partner for Tuya. We're delighted to provide our IoT products and services to help IT Smart Home go to market quickly at a competitive price point. In the future, we will jointly develop more innovative smart home products to meet the increasingly individualized needs in the market, and also expect that the market will be inspired by IT Smart Home's success," commented Ross Luo, General Manager of Asia Pacific Region from Tuya Smart.

IT Smart Home aims to help consumers improve their quality of life and solve daily issues that many consumers only discovered while spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The IT Smart Home makes home a more convenient place by automating daily chores, saving electricity, increasing home security, and enhancing health and wellness. Consumers in Indonesia will be able to experience and purchase IT Smart Home's products in over 70 retail stores and over 20 online sales channels, including Urban Republic, Erafone, iBox, Tokopedia, Shopee, and Blibli. The products offer up to three-year warranty.

This cooperation between Erajaya Active Lifestyle and Tuya is further step in bringing the IoT 2.0 era to Indonesia, by not just offering individual smart products but offering smart homes and experiences. Going forward, both companies will continue to leverage comprehensive capabilities and resources to develop more categories of premium smart home products and experiences for the Indonesian market.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a global IoT development platform that builds interconnectivity standards to bridge the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Based on the global public cloud, Tuya connects different intelligent scenarios and smart devices by providing hardware development tools, integrating cloud services, and offering a smart business development platform. Tuya provides comprehensive smart empowerment from technology to marketing to foster a neutral, open and accessible developer ecosystem.

For more information, please visit Tuya's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

About Erajaya Active Lifestyle:

Erajaya Active Lifestyle is a member of Erajaya Group that focuses on the marketing, distribution, and retail of active lifestyle products, including Internet of Things (IoT) and its ecosystem, lifestyle devices, smart home and active fashion products. It represents globally well-known brands such as Apple, DJI, Garmin, Google, GoPro, JBL, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, and many more. It currently operates 19 retail chains under the names Urban Republic, Garmin Brand Stores and DJI Authorized Retail Stores.