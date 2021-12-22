"Awards Showcase Innovation Coming out of R&D Teams Across the Industry"

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the live broadcast innovation and technology leader, was selected for two "Best of 2021" awards yesterday for its TVU Channel solution from two highly regarded industry publications - TV Technology and TVBEurope. Both award programs recognize outstanding broadcast products and solutions from the last 15 months and are judged by an independent panel of industry specialists.



TVU Networks’ Cloud-Native, SaaS Solution, TVU Channel, Receives “Best of 2021” Award from TV Technology and TVB Europe

"These awards showcase the innovation coming out of R&D teams across the industry, and once again the entries have been of the highest standard. Congratulations to the winners, but also a huge doff of the cap to all those who have entered this year's program," said Future B2B group content director, James McKeown.

TVU Channel, an infrastructure-free, 24/7 channel solution, won in the TVBEurope and the TV Technology categories.

"We're very grateful to be recognized by both TV Technology and TVBEurope," said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. "We couldn't be more pleased with the reception TVU Channel has already received since its introduction in late October, and these awards reaffirm our direction in developing cloud-native, SaaS solutions. As we reported last week, we've seen a 243% increase in our SaaS usage over 2020. We greatly appreciate the honors received for TVU Channel from both media outlets."

Initially designed for one of the world's largest broadcasters, TVU Channel, enables the user to schedule live and VOD programming from a simple web browser. The cloud-based solution can be used for playout via a traditional television channel, to an OTT channel, a pop-up channel or distribution directly to social media – all at the same time and all without any added infrastructure. The platform provides extensive support for ad insertion, including scheduled breaks, manual breaks and full SCTE passthrough. Direct support from CDN, social media and online video platforms (OVP) is available. TVU Channel also interfaces with BFX, Wide Orbit, and most third-party ad scheduling platforms. The platform can also serve as a backup channel for a broadcaster's existing on-premise channel to protect against any unexpected disruption.

In addition to an over 200 percent increase in SaaS usage in 2021 versus 2020, TVU Networks reported IP network delivery solidified its place as the preferred content distribution method for the media and entertainment industry and a meteoric rise in video usage in 2021. For more detail, check out the report.

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

Related Links :

https://www.tvunetworks.com.cn/