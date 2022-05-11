TVU Networks Wins TV Tech Best of Show Award for TVU Channel

Recognition for Infrastructure-Free, 24/7 Cloud-Native, Live Scheduling and Playout Innovation

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks , the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, is proud to announce the company has won a TV Tech Best of Show 2022 Award for TVU Channel , its new infrastructure-free 24/7 channel solution. TVU Channel enables the user to schedule live and VOD programming from a simple web browser. The cloud-based solution can be used for playout via a traditional television channel, to an OTT channel, a pop-up channel or distribution directly to social media – all at the same time and without any added infrastructure.



The TV Tech Best of Show 2022 Awards recognize those outstanding products and solutions from the technology and media industries exhibited at this year's NAB show in Las Vegas, with entries being considered for their innovation, prowess and capabilities. The Awards have run for several years and are fiercely competitive, with hundreds of nominees throughout various categories. TVU Channel has been given this accolade following a rigorous judging process which evaluated value for money, feature set, ease of use and the general merits of what it can offer users.

"With live events coming back to the forefront and becoming commonplace again, this year's Best of Show Awards were expected to be more competitive than ever -- and they didn't disappoint," said Tom Butts, Content Director for TV Tech.

"The amount of entries matched the positive attendance at this year's show and selecting the winners proved to be challenging. Those who have won can know that their solution was truly outstanding and impressed our judges, as all entries received were of a high level."

"We're delighted that this cloud-native live scheduling and playout breakthrough has been recognized by the TV Tech judging panel," said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. "TVU Channel was built hand in hand with the world's biggest broadcasters to drive content acquisition, indexing, programming, and proliferation. Reliability and stability are at its core."

Because it is cloud native, TVU Channel can be quickly deployed without complicated configuration. There's no extensive training necessary to get started. Building and managing channels is as easy to learn as a calendar. The browser-based interface can be accessed through any laptop or smart device from anywhere in the world with Internet access. Users don't need to be located at a physical studio. In fact, TVU Channel can serve as a backup Master Control in the event a physical studio cannot be accessed due to forces beyond your control like weather and viruses.

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

