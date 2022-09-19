TWELVE MALAYSIAN INDUSTRY PLAYERS WON THE PRESTIGIOUS ASEAN ENERGY AWARDS 2022

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) announced today that Malaysia brought home 12 awards in various categories at the ASEAN Energy Awards 2022 (AEA). Held in Cambodia, the AEA is Southeast Asia's highest reward for excellence, recognizing organizational efforts in sustainable energy management, practices, and efficiency in the region.

Malaysia was represented by a total of 22 organizations from various categories at the AEA, earning 9 winners' awards for the ASEAN Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Award 2022 category. In the ASEAN Renewable Energy Projects Awards 2022 category, Malaysia managed to bring home 3 winners' awards, respectively.

The purpose of ASEAN Centre for Energy's (ACE) initiative and the prestigious AEA awards is to increase public awareness of the best practices for reducing energy use in buildings, businesses, and other settings. The honor motivates businesses to advance clean coal technology (CCT), energy efficiency, and the development of renewable energy sources that are more resilient, sustainable, and renewable.

"Malaysia's achievements in AEA are a testimony of the country's sustainable energy policies becoming a reality. We hope these recognitions will drive more local participation in adopting sustainable energy practices which will futureproof businesses," said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

"Malaysia's ambition of having net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is consistent with the AEA's objectives. We are also converting various industries to alternative renewable energy sources from fossil fuels, putting us on track to fulfil global sustainability criteria," added Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

The award serves as a showcase for innovative ideas and techniques for efficient energy management practices, energy conservation, and productivity in local businesses and buildings. The ACE represents the ten ASEAN Member States' (AMS) energy interests as an intergovernmental body within the ASEAN framework.



Malaysian Winners at Asean Energy Awards 2022

ABOUT MALAYSIA NATIONAL ENERGY AWARDS (NEA)

The National Energy Awards (NEA) are an honor to recognize and reward Malaysia's energy services sector leaders for embracing and putting into practice sustainable energy practices.

In keeping with the nation's goals of promoting the energy sector as a new sector for economic growth, NEA would also act to promote best practices and innovation in local projects and organizations.

The award also serves as a platform for recognizing positive impacts, best practices, and game-changing advances in accordance with international standards to future-proof the industry.

To engage in Malaysia's ongoing initiatives at the National Energy Awards (NEA) 2023, contact the NEA Secretariat at nea@mgtc.gov.my or visit www.nationalenergyawards.com.my for more information.