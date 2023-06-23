Twenty-Four accolades for Minor Hotels at the Third Annual LIV Hospitality Design Awards

Minor Hotels, has received numerous accolades at the LIV Hospitality Design Awards for exceptional architecture and design in the hospitality industry. Winners include Anantara Chiang Mai Resort and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort. Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, expressed gratitude for the recognition.

BANGKOK – Minor Hotels, an international hotel owner, operator and investor from Thailand, has won an unprecedented number of accolades recognising exceptional architecture, design and guest experiences by the jury of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards – an annual design competition dedicated to the hospitality industry.

Launched in 2020 as an inclusive platform rewarding exceptional projects within living and eating spaces, the LIV Hospitality Design Awards celebrates the quality and diversity of the architectural ventures and interior design projects shaping the worldwide hospitality industry today.

Selected by a jury of 41 architects, designers, hoteliers, developers, and leaders in the fields of architectural and interior design, the 2023 LIV Hospitality Design Awards winners from the Minor Hotels portfolio are as follows:

Architecture – Eating Space

Winner:

SEEN Beach Club Samui – Restaurant, Casual

Architecture – Living Space

Jury’s Top Pick

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort – Resort, Luxury

– Resort, Luxury Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara – Resort, Luxury

Winners:

Jungle Bubble Lodge at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort – Lodge

– Lodge Avani+ Luang Prabang Hotel – Hotel, Boutique

– Hotel, Boutique Avani Chaweng Samui Hotel & Beach Club – Hotel, Midscale & Lifestyle

– Hotel, Midscale & Lifestyle FCC Angkor by Avani – Hotel, Luxury

– Hotel, Luxury FCC Angkor by Avani – Historic & Heritage

– Historic & Heritage Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas Resort – Midscale & Lifestyle

– Midscale & Lifestyle Avani Victoria Falls Resort – Resort, Midscale & Lifestyle

– Resort, Midscale & Lifestyle Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara – Resort, Luxury

– Resort, Luxury Anantara Chiang Mai – Resort, Luxury

– Resort, Luxury Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort – Resort, Luxury

– Resort, Luxury Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara – Resort, Luxury

– Resort, Luxury Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara – Beach Destination

Destination Winners

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara – Middle East

– Middle East Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort – Middle East

Interior Design – Eating Space:



Winners:

Age Restaurant – Anantara Layan Phuket – Restaurant, Theme

SEEN Restaurant & Bar Bangkok – Avani+ Riverside – Restaurant, Theme

Guilty Restaurant Bangkok – Anantara Siam Bangkok – Restaurant, Theme

The Beach House – Anantara Layan Phuket Resort – Brand New

Lost and Found – Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel – Night Club

Interior Design – Living Space:



Winners:

Avani+ Luang Prabang Hotel – Hotel, Boutique

– Hotel, Boutique Anantara Plaza Nice – Hotel, Luxury

The winner in Eating Space, casual restaurant category, SEEN Beach Club Samui is a recent addition to Koh Samui’s bustling Chaweng Beach. The circular restaurant which lights up in neon after dark features indoor and outdoor seating areas, three bars, private cabanas, two turquoise pools, both surrounded by large cushioned daybeds, and a custom-designed outdoor DJ booth. In the luxury hotel category, the newly opened Anantara Plaza Nice brings back to life a lovingly restored Belle Époque architectural landmark located only a stone’s throw from the palm-lined beach.

Multi award-winning Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, designed by legendary architect Kerry Hill and recently renovated, is a lush riverside retreat centred on the old British consulate building that today houses The Service 1921 Restaurant and Bar with interiors inspired by MI6. The two destination winners are both located in Oman – Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, a serene retreat nestled between a private beach and freshwater lagoon, and Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort which offers a mountainous escape at one of the world’s highest resorts.

“We are truly honoured to be recognised by leading industry experts in this year’s LIV Hospitality Design Awards,” said Dillip Rajakarier, Chief Executive Officer of Minor Hotels and Group Chief Executive Officer of Minor International. “From beloved resorts such as Anantara Chiang Mai in Thailand and Qasar Al Sarab in the UAE to the latest additions to our luxury portfolio, including the Anantara Plaza Nice and our beautiful Jungle Bubble Lodge in the Golden Triangle, we strive to offer guest-centric designs and experiences that capture the spirit of the destination in the most organic manner.”

“Celebrating the best in hospitality design is more than just acknowledging outstanding work – it’s about inspiring and empowering designers to push the boundaries of creativity, sustainability and innovation. At LIV Hospitality Design Awards, we strive to foster a global community of forward-thinking designers who are committed to shaping the future of hospitality design. With a record number of applications in the third edition, we are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting and dynamic industry, recognising the designs that elevate the guest experience,” said Astrid Hébert, Founder of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards.

