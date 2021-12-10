Twice in a row: OctaFX is awarded 2021's ‘Best Forex Copy Trading Platform’

After having received the same honours last year, international Forex broker OctaFX managed to impress the international guide to Forex trading, FxScouts, once again.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 10 December 2021 - Upon careful consideration, FxScouts has allotted the international Forex broker OctaFX with their award 'Best Forex Copy Trading Platform 2021'.









Every November, FxScouts publishes their winners in 20 different categories. Furthermore, the platform maintains full independence, excluding any special application channels. Eligibility to take part in their award procedure is only through merits judged by the track record and service quality of the given broker.

The FxScouts leadership emphasized this year's decision by saying, 'OctaFX has developed the leading copy trading platform, simple for beginners to understand but with the depth of detail (such as risk level, drawdown, etc.) that more experienced traders will want to see, as well—all in all, an intuitive interface. Available on the MT4 trading platform, OctaFX has lowered the threshold to allow beginners to profit from the sophisticated trading strategies used by professional traders, applying seamless integration in their trading platform'.

FxScouts began in 2012 with the purpose of creating factually correct, data-based analysis that resides in a high-quality framework, leading to educational content that remains meaningful and engaging. As a publication platform, they stress that their work should further the interest and knowledge of Foreign Exchange trading among their readers.

As mentioned above, OctaFX has received last year's 'Best Forex Copy Trading Platform 2020', as well.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts worldwide. In addition, the company is well-known for its promotions and high service standards. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2021 award from World Finance. Furthermore, the 2021's 'Decade of Excellence in Forex Asia' and 'Best Forex Broker Asia' awards, both from Global Banking & Finance Review, and the 2020 award 'Most Transparent Broker' from Forex Awards followed. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity.





#OctaFX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.