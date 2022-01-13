Twitter appoints Mitchell Kreuch as new Managing Director of Southeast Asia to continue accelerating the region's growth

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 13 January 2022 - People across Southeast Asia come to Twitter to launch and connect through real-time conversations. From conversations around historical and cultural moments, current events, local entertainment, self-care, or finance and technology; Twitter is about what's happening in Southeast Asia. Twitter is committed to Southeast Asia as the region is a key growth marketplace for Twitter.









Mitchell Kreuch, Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Twitter





Today, Twitter announces that Mitchell Kreuch has been appointed as Twitter's new Managing Director of Southeast Asia. Reporting to Yu Sasamoto, Twitter's Vice President of Asia Pacific, Mitchell will be responsible for continuing and accelerating Twitter's revenue growth in Southeast Asia. Prior to this role, he has led Twitter's Agency Development in Asia Pacific for the past two years and has been a key part of its successful agency-approach across the region.

Commenting on this appointment; Yu Sasamoto, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Twitter said, "We are excited to have Mitchell lead our revenue growth and continue accelerating our revenue growth across the Southeast Asia region. With Mitchell's extensive experience in sales, media, and marketing over the past three decades, I'm confident that he will be a strong leader for our Southeast Asia sales team, strengthen our client and partner relationships across this region, and increase our commitment to Southeast Asia as a high-growth region for Twitter. "

Mitchell Kreuch, Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Twitter added, "Continuous growth in Southeast Asia is a top priority. Having led Agency Development in the APAC region for the past two years, I am very excited to expand the role to lead the revenue growth team in the Southeast Asia region. Through Yu's leadership and collaboration with our amazing team across the region, I look forward to unlocking more opportunities and continuing to showcase Twitter's values to help brands stay connected with our audiences in the region."





Embeddable Link: https://twitter.com/yusasamoto/status/1481445921728524288

Prior to joining Twitter in 2017, Mitchell spent almost three decades in the sales, marketing, and media industries across the US and in Asia Pacific. He has worked for global brands such as The Walt Disney Company, Yahoo!, and the New York Times. He holds a BA from Denison University. Mitchell can be found at @mkreuch on Twitter.





Embeddable Link: https://twitter.com/mkreuch/status/1481449649256878081





About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter . Let's talk.





#Twitter

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.