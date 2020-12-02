Two ConnectWise Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs List

Two ConnectWise Executives Recognized on CRN's 2020 Channel Chiefs List

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Brad Schow, vice president of consulting services, and Keith Graham, director of channel sales, to its 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel.

As vice president of consulting services, Schow helps ConnectWise partners grow by maximizing their business success beyond simple product development. Over the past year, he and his team successfully aligned partners’ business maturity and adoption of ConnectWise offerings into the implementation services they provide.

“My team is focused on providing ConnectWise partners with operational and management assistance and leadership to help them break through plateaus, mature their business, and achieve growth and success,” said Schow. “This award is evidence that we’re on the right track and our efforts are paying off.”

As director of channel sales, Graham designs and executes successful sales strategies via our channel partner programs. Recently, he established a new OEM Program for ConnectWise and is an established leader for the ConnectWise Advantage Partner Program, a single partner program that provides a number of profitable avenues for our channel partners, including reselling, professional services, consulting, and platform integration.

"Being included on this list is a testament to the work our team does, day in and day out, to provide our partners with the right ecosystem to exceed their growth and productivity goals," said Graham. "That includes matching the best in class software, industry best practices, combined with the largest TSP partner community to achieve success in the as-a-service world." 

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list honors the distinguished leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

The 2020 Channel Chiefs have shown outstanding commitment, an ability to lead, and a passion for progress within the channel through their partner programs. The Channel Chief honorees were chosen by the CRN editorial staff for their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is a software company that fuels Technology Solution Provider (TSP) growth. We provide the industry’s most popular platform for operating an As-a-Service business. Featuring the most extensive set of elegantly integrated functions, ConnectWise automates the full lifecycle of technology service delivery, from sales and service to project tracking and back-office functions, for more than 30,000 partners in more than 65 countries. We believe in an open ecosystem, the power of choice and providing a single pane of glass view.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Contact:
Elizabeth Bassler
ConnectWise
813-739-8544
EBassler@connectwise.com

Primary Logo

