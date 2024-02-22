Two New York City PR and Marketing Agencies Join Forces for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year Pop-Up Celebration in the Heart of SOHO

New York City-based Bao Communications and Attencity Marketing recently teamed up to host an unforgettable pop-up event in celebration of Valentine’s Day and the Chinese New Year.

New York City-based Bao Communications and Attencity Marketing recently teamed up to host an unforgettable pop-up event in celebration of Valentine’s Day and the Chinese New Year. The fusion of love and tradition took place from Friday, February 9 through Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 69 Mercer Street in the heart of SOHO. The combined celebration attracted up to 4,000 daily attendees, who were treated to an unmatched experience that included everything from shopping and treats, to workshops and prizes.

The unique two-day experience blended cultures to commemorate Valentine’s Day and the Chinese New Year, and immersed attendees in a lively atmosphere filled with love, joy, and oriental charm. A variety of activities highlighted the pop-up event, including diverse shopping experiences that spanned everything from romantic gifts to traditional Chinese crafts — including handcrafted gifts, beauty products, clothing, jewelry, candles, and gourmet foods. This served as an opportunity to find the perfect gift for a loved one, or for attendees to treat themselves to something special.

In addition, DIY workshops allowed participants to channel their creativity, create a tangible keepsake, and share a special moment together. They included Asian dessert-making, Valentine’s Day candle-making, and deco cream DIY brushes. There was also a Lunar Rendezvous and special Chinese dinner performance class on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

The first 30 guests to arrive on Friday were treated to complimentary Gong cha Bubble Tea, while the first 30 guests to arrive on Saturday enjoyed a free YiFang Fruit Tea. On both days, the following 20 arrivals received a “buy one, get one” deal on both teas. Raffles also drew excitement over the course of the two-day event, featuring products from top designers and brands valued up to $150 each.

“This unique pop-up event served as the ideal solution for those who couldn’t decide how to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and the Chinese New Year, considering the overlap,” said Bao Communications Founder. “Attendees were freed from the decision of how to spend these special days with a cross-celebratory event, which included a little bit of something for everyone. From a romantic lunar rendezvous to delicious Asian fusion food, it was an event that New Yorkers are already requesting again next year.”

Sponsors of the Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year pop-up event included full-service digital marketing agency Waterway Media, Pearl River Beer, Yi Fang Fruit Tea, 51 Careers, TOST, and Great Prints. Vendors included Gummieland.NYC, Mars Bake Shop, Luxrify, hvilsng.co, Heartd Beauty, Oneknittycat, Eden Luxury Candles, KONSENSUSS, Psychic Readings by Sandra, Xinyue Design, I & K Created, Greats Shoes, INIMIGO, NTK NYC, Olive and Chain, Edition X, Vanessa’s Dumpling House, Tzolskin, Leanne's Goodies and Gongcha.

Workshops were provided by Oshiriai, CNDLNYC, and Monster Studio. Photographing the event was multidisciplinary artist and acclaimed photographer Gabrielle Chengmin Dan. The Lunar Rendezvous Networking Party was co-hosted by Industry Global, an organization dedicated to helping artists and designers establish their presence in the U.S. market through customized marketing services. The Den NYC sponsored 50 free solo coffee to enliven the two-day event for each day.

Headquartered in New York City, Bao Communications is a bilingual, full-service public relations agency specializing in bespoke social media, media relations, content creation, and influencer marketing. The leading agency serves local, national, and global clientele in the U.S. and China.

Attencity’s mission is to offer innovative marketing, cultural navigation, and strategic partnerships for global ventures, with a wide range of marketing and PR services, crafting vibrant narratives that resonate in the heart of city living. Our strategic blend of creativity, luxury, and personalized strategies ensures your brand shines in the crowded global market.

