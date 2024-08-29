Two Weeks Away, Two Panels, One Place: The Best of the Best in Economics at the Inaugural Virtual Banking Conference on September 12, 2024, via Live Webcast

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank’s (Nasdaq: OPHC) industry leading event is just two weeks away, September 12, 2024. The conference will be streamed live on the web, setting the stage as a premier gathering within the finance and economic industries. Top-tier market experts will discuss the current US budget deficit, the direction of interest rates, inflationary and deflationary trends and concerns surrounding geopolitical headwinds. Those interested in viewing this event live, can register at: Virtual Banking Conference .

Opening remarks will be delivered by renowned public figure John Kasich , former Governor of Ohio, and distinguished U.S. Congressman. Kasich spent 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he notably chaired the House Budget Committee during a historic era of U.S. budget surplus—a milestone unmatched in over 50 years.

The conference will feature two dynamic panels:

The first, Global Economic Trends: Risks, Opportunities, and Insights with industry luminaries Phil Mackintosh , Chief Economist for Nasdaq ; Daniel Lacalle , author and Chief Economist for Tressis ; David Rosenberg , former Chief Economist for Merrill Lynch and CEO of Rosenberg Research ; and Gareth Soloway , Chief Market Strategist at Verified Investing . This panel will be moderated by Mandeep Trivedi , Managing Partner at Citrin Cooperman .

The second, Inflation’s Impact: Aligning Monetary Policy with Investment Strategies featuring leading figures Jim Bianco , President of Bianco Research ; Nathan Stovall , Director of Financial Institutions Research at S&P Global ; Dr. Rebel Cole , Chaired Professor of Finance at Florida Atlantic University ; and Tavi Costa , Chief Macro Strategist at Crescat Capital . This panel will be moderated by Albert E. Dotson, Jr., Managing Partner and CEO at Bilzin Sumberg .

Closing remarks will be delivered by Sheila Bair , former Chair of the FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and recognized among Forbes Magazine's most powerful women globally. Her tenure at the FDIC during the financial crisis of 2006-2011 offers unparalleled insights into today’s financial challenges and opportunities.

This event is free and open to all who register; however, access is limited. The event runs from 9:00 AM until noon. To secure your spot, visit: virtualbankingconference2024.com .

Media inquiries for the speakers or about OptimumBank can be sent to SDenison@OptimumBank.com .

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Our customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the coming months and years ahead.

OptimumBank’s business and financial solutions include: Business Banking , Business Lending , SBA Lending Solutions , Treasury Management , and Personal Banking .

Managing Director of Investor & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison