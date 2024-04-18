Two years after its endurance debut at the famous track, Buggyra ZM Racing returns to Spa this weekend for round 2 of the European 24H Series

Two years after its endurance racing debut, the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit will again host the Buggyra ZM Racing team this weekend.

At the 12H of Spa, the second round of the European 24H Series, 19-year-old Aliyyah Koloc, together with her experienced team-mates Adam Lacko and David Vršecký, are amongst the main favorites in the GT4 class. Riding the momentum from their class victory in the championship's first round in Mugello, Italy, earlier last month, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 crew is eager to continue their success in the Ardennes Forest.

"We have learned a lot in two years, but we are still relatively new to the world of endurance racing and there is still room for improvement. Every race is a big learning curve for us. It's wonderful to have such a fast and balanced crew. Aliyyah is proving her versatility and the experience of Adam and David speaks for itself," says Jan Kalivoda, Buggyra's Head of Communications.

Still only 19 years old, Aliyyah Koloc regards Spa-Francorchamps as one of her favorite circuits. "Spa is a legendary track with many beautiful sections, not least the Eau Rouge - Raidillon. But the circuit has many other challenges to offer; it's certainly no walk in the park. But I enjoy challenges, so I am very much looking forward to racing there again."

As she has already done many times before, Aliyyah will transition once more to circuit racing following a demanding off-road rally event only two weeks ago. At the challenging Ultimate Rally-Raid Transibérico W2RC event, run in Portugal and Spain she unfortunately had to retire due to technical issues. "It was the first time I didn't finish a race with the Red-Lined REVO T1+, but that's part of motorsport.," said Aliyyah.

The track, nestled in dense forests, is known for its highly changeable weather. There is this old joke that there are five seasons there: spring, summer, fall, winter, and Spa-Francorchamps, where snow in April is not uncommon.

"The weather is a major challenge at Spa. Conditions can change drastically within half an hour. Dark clouds may roll in or a heavy downpour will suddenly cease. However, we can count on our well-coordinated team to devise an excellent strategy," says Adam Lacko.

David Vršecký continues his role as a mentor to Aliyyah Koloc alongside his racing duties. "It's incredible to see her improve with every event, whether it's a test, training, or a race. It's not just about speed, but also about her instinctive understanding of the car. She knows how to maintain a good pace while being gentle with the car, too, something that is crucial for endurance racing," explains David Vršecký.

The 12-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps - after qualifying on Friday - is divided into two parts: a five-hour race on Saturday, and a seven-hour race on Sunday.

