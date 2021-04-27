TwoGolfGuys Announces the 4th Annual Grow the Game Scholarship

TwoGolfGuys.com is now accepting applications for the 4th annual Grow the Game Scholarship.

TwoGolfGuys.com is excited to announce the 4th edition of its annual Grow the Game Scholarship. The Grow the Game Scholarship was created to support students actively growing the game of golf, pursuing golf-related careers, playing golf competitively, and giving back to the golf community via education, charity, or employment at a golf-related facility.

Golf has seen explosive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is one of the few silver linings that has emerged from such a troubling time. With golf being one of the few safe outdoor activities, many new golfers are beginning to play and fall in love with the game. At TwoGolfGuys.com, we want to do our part to ensure that the recent influx of new golfers become life-long golf addicts just like us. The 4th annual Grow the Game scholarship allows future leaders in the golf industry to focus more on the game of golf and less on the financial burdens of education.

TwoGolfGuys is proud to announce that we are accepting applications for a $500 scholarship that will be awarded to the selected recipient early next year.

Application Details:

• To apply, please submit a short essay of 500-1000 words addressing the below topics to scholarship@twogolfguys.com. Include the name of your school, your expected graduation, year, and other details that will help us get to know you a bit better.

• Your essay should address:

1. How will you help grow the game of golf?

2. What are the biggest challenges in encouraging youth to play golf and how can we solve them?

3. How has golf made you a better person?

4. If you could change anything about golf, what would it be?

Applications are due by December 31, 2021. The winner will be notified via email and profiled on our website. The scholarship recipient must be enrolled in a 2 or 4-year college or university in the United States and must be able to provide proof of enrollment. Scholarship distributions will be made directly to the scholarship recipient’s educational institution.

TwoGolfGuys.com is one of the fastest-growing golf websites on the internet, focused on in-depth golf product reviews and recommendations. In addition to the "two golf guys" (Kyle and Chris), our contributing writers include PGA and LPGA professionals in addition to competitive collegiate golfers and all-around golf addicts.

The TwoGolfGuys.com annual Grow the Game Scholarship is subject to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

