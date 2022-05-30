UAE powerhouse VPS Healthcare launches Burjeel Holdings to scale the next generation of its growth

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the UAE-based private healthcare organization launched the holding company to consolidate its offerings.

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UAE-based VPS Healthcare has announced the launch of Burjeel Holdings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos on Sunday to consolidate its healthcare offerings in the UAE, Oman, and across the GCC. As an intermediary holding company established under VPS Healthcare, Burjeel Holdings will build on the organization's legacy of providing an unparalleled continuum of compassionate care across its network of hospitals, specialized clinics, and allied services.



Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, launching Burjeel Holdings to consolidate the organization's healthcare offerings on the side

"Burjeel Holdings enables us to consolidate our healthcare offerings under one platform to create an integrated ecosystem, which will continue our vision to offer end-to-end health solutions under a single window. As we embark on our expansion journey, the platform will provide the foundation to scale up operations in new geographies in the GCC and beyond. It will also enable us to take strategic corporate actions needed to drive our future growth," said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director. "We are proud to launch this exciting next phase of growth on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos as a representation of our vision to explore, expand, and grow our capabilities."

Burjeel Holdings will operate nearly 60 assets catering to all socio-economic segments across a range of brands, including Burjeel Hospitals, Medeor Hospital, LLH Hospital, Lifecare Hospital, and Tajmeel. Its flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City, is the largest private hospital in the UAE and the only ESMO-accredited center. In addition to having renowned world-class centers of excellence, Burjeel Holdings consolidates the largest diagnostic network in the UAE and the largest comprehensive cancer center in the nation. Burjeel Holdings will be instrumental in continuing VPS Healthcare's mission of delivering quality and inclusive medical care to people around the world.

Enriching Dialogues

VPS Healthcare set up Burjeel House to convene intentional and collaborative dialogues on healthcare throughout the week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. A panel discussion on 'Financing Cancer Care: A Lancet Oncology Commission', hosted at Burjeel House, saw experts emphasizing the need for urgent actions to address the rising cancer burden in low and middle-income countries. They discussed solutions to rapidly advance cancer care services in Sub-Saharan Africa by pushing digital health infrastructures, redesigning healthcare delivery, and exploring innovative financing.

Another panel of experts hailed the UAE's handling of Covid-19 and opined that the Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and Israel in 2020 presented a huge opportunity for increased medical technological advancement through collaboration between healthcare actors in the region. Dr. Shamsheer, who was part of the panel comprising His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Itamar Rabinovich, former Ambassador of Israel to the U.S. and former President of Tel Aviv University, said that the healthcare sector is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Abraham Accords and that this agreement is a fertile ground that has the potential to impact the entire region.

"Health is one of the biggest bridges that can bind nations and people. The opportunities are getting bigger because of the capital pool in Abu Dhabi and the research talent from Israel. As a healthcare company, we are very excited to be a part of this time in the relationship," Dr. Shamsheer said.

