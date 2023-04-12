UAE’s Rumailah Farm Awarded for Innovative Approach to Sustainable Dairy Production

Leading producer of high-quality dairy products is recognized for its sustainable practices, efficient use of resources, and innovative farming techniques

—

Rumailah Farm, the UAE’s leading manufacturer of dairy products, has won its first Agricultural Excellence Award. The prestigious HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Award was granted in recognition of the firm’s notable contributions to sustainable farming and innovative dairy production.

“We’re proud to receive the HH Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, which represents a notable milestone for the company,” Rumailah Farms General Manager Abdullah Taleb states. “It’s a testament to our longstanding commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community involvement.”

Leading the region in innovation

Rumailah Farm has made a name for itself in recent years with its chain of popular coffee shops on the UAE’s dynamic East Coast. All its products are derived from Jersey Cows, which are world-renowned for their creamy milk – often referred to as the “milk of royalty.”

The company prides itself on its sustainable farming practices, which have greatly contributed to the efficient use of resources and the reduction of its carbon footprint. For example, its adoption of innovative methods and technologies has allowed it to streamline water and energy consumption at its state-of-the-art facility.

“Our commitment to delivering top-quality dairy products means we’re always exploring and implementing novel techniques,” Taleb explains. “Eco-friendly initiatives have not only raised our production capacity, but have also set an example for the region’s other agricultural businesses.”

Happier cows, higher-quality products

Rumailah Farm works closely with qualified veterinarians and nutritionists to ensure that its cows receive the best possible care. According to Taleb, this ethical approach leads to happier, healthier cows – which mean higher-quality products for customers.

“But our work is far from over,” Taleb asserts. “As Rumailah Farm continues to develop and expand, we remain committed to finding new ways to reduce our environmental impact and improve the lives of our animals.”

Rumailah Farm’s extraordinary success, reflected by its receipt of the Agricultural Excellence Award, also serves to highlight the UAE’s dairy-production potential – despite challenges posed by the country’s arid climate.

“This award is a significant achievement, both for our company and the national agricultural sector,” Taleb explains. “At Rumailah Farm, we envision a future where the UAE’s dairy industry is recognized globally – for its quality, innovation, and sustainability.”



Contact Info:

Name: Tulay Genc

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rumailah Farm

Website: https://www.rumailahfarms.com



Release ID: 89094150

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.