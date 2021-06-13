Ubisoft Announces New Lineup

New and exciting games coming this 2021/22

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced six new game titles that will be released in 2021/2022: Riders Republic™, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Extraction, Far Cry® 6, Just Dance®2022, Rocksmith™+, and Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope. These new games will be available on various gaming platforms and suit a multitude of audiences.



Ubisoft's new games lineup - Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Rocksmith+

Riders Republic



The next mainline installment in the Rainbow Six franchise will release worldwide with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression on September 16, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and the Ubisoft Store on Windows PC. Extraction is a brand-new tactical co-op PvE experience, where players will join the REACT Team and assemble a one to three-player squad of well-known and beloved operators from Rainbow Six Siege to fight against a mysterious threat. Players in Thailand will be able to enjoy Rainbow Six Extraction with full Thai subtitles and user interface.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction



The next mainline installment in the Rainbow Six franchise will release worldwide with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression on September 16, 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and the Ubisoft Store on Windows PC. Extraction is a brand-new tactical co-op PvE experience, where players will join the REACT Team and assemble a one to three-player squad of well-known and beloved operators from Rainbow Six Siege to fight against a mysterious threat. Players in Thailand will be able to enjoy Rainbow Six Extraction with full Thai subtitles and user interface.



Far Cry 6



The next highly anticipated installment of the Far Cry franchise will release worldwide on October 7, 2021 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, on Epic Store and the Ubisoft Store for Windows PC. Far Cry 6 is an open-world first-person shooter that plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Players will take up the cause to liberate Yara as Dani Rojas, a local military drop out, who tries to escape the island but ends up joining revolutionary group, Libertad. Players will experience the adrenaline and chaos of "resolver" guerrilla combat, Fans in South East Asia will be able to enjoy the full content of the game without any modification. For players in Thailand, Far Cry 6 will be available in with full Thai subtitles and user interface.



Just Dance 2022



The newest installment of the #1 Music Video Game Franchise of All Time,* will launch on November 4, 2021, on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This year, Just Dance 2022 offers players even more ways to dance with 40 New Songs and Universes and also feature an exciting collaboration with famous singer, dancer and choreographer Todrick Hall.



Rocksmith+



A new subscription service that teaches players how to play guitar and bass through their favorite songs. Building upon the award-winning Rocksmith method, Rocksmith+ will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 in Fall 2021. Compatible with acoustic, electric, and bass guitars, Rocksmith+ will start with thousands of songs and grow to millions more in the future, within genres spanning from rock, classic, indie, alternative, hip-hop, pop, metal, country, Latin, R&B, and more.

Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope

Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends are back for an epic journey! Players will embark on an epic journey to restore order as Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity, twists the planets with its evil influence. They will explore incredible worlds and fight enemies in innovative combats mixing turn-based tactics and real-time movements with their extravagant team of heroes. Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope will be available worldwide for Nintendo Switch™ in 2022.

For the latest news on Ubisoft, please visit www.ubisoft.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/UbisoftSEA and on YouTube at youtube.com/UbisoftSEA.



For more information on Ubisoft game titles, please reach out to our PR contact below.

Assets link: https://ubi.li/IphXb



*Source: NPD, GfK & GSD – August 2017



About Ubisoft:

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy's video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.



© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.



PR Contact:

Samantha Chua

PR Manager, SEA

Samantha.chua@ubisoft.com