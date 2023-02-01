UBX Cloud commends Lawrence Tech. University student, Emilee Childress for her engineering accomplishments

UBX Cloud, an international Cloud Service Provider based in southeast Michigan, congratulates local mechanical engineering student, Emilee Childress for her ability to make the unattainable, attainable. She engineered 60 blank trays to fill holes in UBX servers that were widely unavailable.

UBX Cloud, an international Cloud Service Provider based in southeast Michigan, congratulates local mechanical engineering student, Emilee Childress for her ability to make the unattainable, attainable. She engineered 60 blank trays to fill holes in UBX servers that were widely unavailable. Thanks to her work, these trays are now being shipped to data centers across the United States and India to best serve UBX’s client base.

“Emilee took charge of the situation,” President Steven Panovski said. “She finally cracked the nut and got one that fit perfectly.”

Battling shipment delays put UBX on standstill and left Panovski not feeling confident. These trays are crucial to maintaining proper airflow and regulating the servers temperature. Childress recognized this issue and spent her free time 3D printing prototypes. After three months of testing, she delivered.

“She ensured that she could create enough trays for our needs in a specific time frame, and she met that time frame,” Panovski said.

It’s important to note that Childress’ work not only helped UBX economically, but also environmentally for the cost in energy waste.

Childress shines in her problem solving efforts because of her longtime commitment to her craft. Growing up, she adored math and numbers and was one of the only women in her high school engineering courses.

“My dad is also a mechanical engineer and has inspired me tremendously on what I decided to do as a career,” Childress said. “This is a huge part of showing that women can be anything and do everything.”

Women in STEM are necessary, important and needed. UBX Cloud is grateful to provide a space to help uplift strong women like Childress.

“We want to thank her and young women like her who apply the knowledge and take that drive to solve real-world challenges at such a young age,” Panovski said

