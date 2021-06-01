uCloudlink Expands Footprint in Europe with New Lions Den Rental Corp Partnership

HONG KONG, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has inked a partnership with Lions Den Rental Corp Ltd. ("Lions Den"), a global Internet services provider in the United Kingdom. With an expanding footprint in Europe, this agreement supports uCloudlink's ongoing efforts to broaden its business presence across the region and bring high-quality, innovative hyper-connectivity solutions to more users worldwide.

Under the agreement, Lions Den will help uCloudlink develop mobile broadband (MBB) business opportunities in Europe. Lions Den will be responsible for the advertising and promotion of uCloudlink's products and data connectivity services in the U.K., while uCloudlink will support Lions Den with after-sales services for its products.

uCloudlink's latest cooperation demonstrates its ongoing efforts to leverage its asset-light model, PaaS and SaaS platform and ever-growing partner ecosystem to broaden its penetration in the European market. The company is committed to enhancing its user experience as it seeks to bring superior mobile connectivity to more users across the world, while also providing unparalleled value and support for its business partners.

uCloudlink has already established key partnerships with prominent players in the region to support its expansion strategy. Earlier this year, the company invested in iQsim, the leading provider of open virtual SIM (VSIM) platform and VSIM-enabled mobile devices based in France. uCloudlink also has long-standing cooperation agreements with one of the famous car rental companies and one of the international banks in European market. As ideal complement to uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology, such partnerships will facilitate uCloudlink to rapidly expand its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem with mobile network operators and business partners in Europe.

uCloudlink will continue to form alliances and strengthen cooperation with various business partners globally, which will facilitate us to establish the leading technological position of our PaaS and SaaS platform during the 5G cloud era. With a diverse selection of cooperation models available to partners, ranging from product and service distribution and resale to systems integration, the company supports partners to deliver outstanding network connectivity to customers. In future, uCloudlink will continue to enhance its partnerships in Europe and beyond, as it seeks to enhance its global ecosystem and enable the world to connect without limitations.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

