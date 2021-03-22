uCloudlink Expands Footprint in Southeast Asia with Local Business Partners

HONG KONG, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, is actively expanding its presence in Southeast Asia through a new alliance with PT Harapan Karunia Makmur ("HKM"), a large information and communication technology products and services distributor based in Jakarta. The two parties have inked a partnership agreement that will see HKM manufacture and distribute mobile broadband (MBB) related devices and data connectivity services in Indonesia.

As part of the cooperation, uCloudlink will cooperate with HKM to assemble into finished mobile broadband related products. HKM will then distribute these mobile devices and help sell uCloudlink's mobile data connectivity services in Indonesia. Powered by uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology, HKM's mobile broadband related devices will provide users with fast, easy and stable mobile connectivity domestically and abroad. The alliance is an important step in uCloudlink's expansion into the Southeast Asia market, and showcases the adaptability of uCloudlink's technologies and connectivity services.

In addition to working with HKM, uCloudlink has teamed up with other industry-leading local partners to further accelerate its presence in the region. Also, the company strengthened its existing partnership with Shore-Access Marine Consultancy Co. Ltd. ("Shore Access"), an international communication service provider based in the Philippines. Already a global distributor of uCloudlink's flagship GlocalMe® devices, the expanded cooperation will see Shore Access distribute uCloudlink's mobile CPE router and mobile data connectivity services in the Philippines, Japan, Australia and Africa.

With an asset-light model, industry-leading technology and extensive partner ecosystem, uCloudlink is fast accelerating the penetration of its products and connectivity services on an international scale. It has relentlessly invested in technology innovation with unwavering devotion to high-quality and high-performance data connectivity solutions, while expanding its global footprint to bring superior mobile connectivity to more users around the world. At the same time, uCloudlink is rapidly establishing new partnerships thanks to its unparalleled product and connectivity service quality, flexible cooperation models, and open and powerful technology.

Going forward, uCloudlink will continue its dedication to elevate users' experience and create the highest value possible for its business partners and will enhance efforts in strategic key markets with high growth potential globally.

