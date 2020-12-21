uCloudlink Extends Long-standing Partnership with Vodafone

- The company continues to maximize network utilization with efficient and optimized data procurement globally based on advanced technology and data analytic capabilities

HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has extended its partnership with Vodafone Global Enterprise ("Vodafone") on data procurement, which has spanned six years. This long-standing partnership, along with the company's cooperation with other partners in more than 140 countries and regions, has allowed uCloudlink to aggregate mobile data traffic allowances into its distributed SIM card pool and brought superior connectivity without limitations to users in the United Kingdom and beyond.

Under the partnership, Vodafone works as one of uCloudlink's data suppliers and ensures the company's occasional expansion of data traffic capacity and coverage. In addition to procuring data through traditional wholesale packages, powered by its cloud SIM technology, uCloudlink obtains data from under-utilized network resources as well. For example, network operators can sell to uCloudlink the data traffic on their networks that is under-used for traditional wholesale agreements. Further, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) can monetize through uCloudlink the data allowances that they have purchased from mobile network operators (MNOs) but not yet used by their own end-users.

uCloudlink has also developed proprietary algorithms to analyze historical data usage patterns and predict future data traffic demand. Based on the prediction, it can dynamically select the networks and utilize the data traffic available on its platform, ensuring reliable mobile data connectivity services to users. It also uses the insights gained from the data analytic results to efficiently procure data traffic allowances from MNOs and other sources globally. The data procurement optimizes between pricing and coverage quality, allowing uCloudlink to secure a distributed SIM card pool that offers superior coverage and user experience at competitive rates.

In such ways, uCloudlink minimizes data wastage for the participants in the mobile data value chain and allows optimal allocation of resources, which in turn help enrich its data procurement sources and make it a vibrant mobile data traffic sharing marketplace.

The partnership with Vodafone is the tip of the iceberg for the opportunities presented to uCloudlink in the early 5G era. Going forward, uCloudlink continues to work tirelessly to perfect a globally diversified business model that is asset-light and easy to scale through its business ecosystem built on uCloudlink's PaaS and SaaS platform — endeavoring to capture the tremendous growth prospects presented in the 5G cloud era. With the international travel market on its way to recovery following the expected successful completion of COVID-19 vaccine trials, uCloudlink is poised to capitalize on the new opportunities brought about by 5G, to further develop its business potential in 2021 and beyond.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative CloudSIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.