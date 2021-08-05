uCloudlink Partners with AIR-U to Launch its First HyperConn™ Product in Japan

The new ATab-1 CLOUD Air-WiFi Tablet Brings Connectivity Without Limitations to Japan

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, has partnered with AIR-U to bring its industry-leading HyperConn™ solution to Japan, with the new ATab-1 CLOUD Air-WiFi Tablet. uCloudlink's latest solution will play an integral role in Japan's business transformation as the nation shifts demand from inbound travel to domestic telework opportunities, such as remote work and online learning.

The ATab-1 comes equipped with uCloudlink's HyperConn™ and CloudSIM technology. It also boasts a 10.1-inch FHD display, 8-megapixel in-camera and 2-megapixel out camera. The tablet's release follows uCloudlink's virtual launch at MWC Barcelona on June 30 — making it the first business case and application of HyperConn™ in the Japanese market. Powered by uCloudlink's cutting-edge technologies, ATab-1 users can automatically connect to the best mobile and fixed-line broadband network in Japan, as well as in other countries and regions overseas.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with AIR-U to launch the first HyperConn™ enabled tablet in Japan. Leveraging our CloudSIM technology, the ATab-1 connects seamlessly to the best available network at all times, offering unprecedented connection stability and reliability to users, whether they are at home, at school, in the office, or on the move. We believe we are the leader of high-quality data connectivity services in solving coverage, congestion and security problems." said Chaohui Chen, CEO of uCloudlink. "Japan is currently our largest region by revenue contribution. The scale of the Japanese market, combined with its openness to adopting new technology, make it an important place for an innovation driven company like uCloudlink to be expanding its presence. We are very excited to bring our advanced technology to Japanese consumers through this new partnership."

ATab-1 was designed to meet the rising needs of the student market, including those in universities and vocational schools, who had to switch to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without reliable internet access at home, students often need to rely on a mobile data connection to join classes. CloudSIM technology gives these users the freedom and flexibility to access mobile broadband services from any provider in the country without the need to be locked into contracts. At the same time, uCloudlink's HyperConn™ solution leverages AI to determine the most effective network coverage for learners based on their location, internet usage and performance of all broadband networks available.

Beyond COVID-19, uCloudlink's solutions also support Japan's younger generation as the country moves to technology-enabled education. Elementary and junior high schools are increasingly distributing tablets to students for in-class learning; however, most of these students are connected to Wi-Fi during school hours. Furthermore, when it comes to using the tablet device at home, some households may not have access to a reliable internet connection, which creates an unfair learning environment. As tablet-based learning continues to rise, Japan is seeing a surge in demand for simple mobile connectivity services that integrate data communication and devices, such as uCloudlink's HyperConn™ solution and CloudSIM technology.

With unlimited access to a range of mobile broadband networks and dynamic, seamless switching between networks, uCloudlink enables students to remain connected anytime, anywhere without the need to search for a Wi-Fi signal or buy additional SIM cards. In cases of weak indoor penetration or unstable Wi-Fi coverage, uCloudlink enables ATab-1 to immediately switch to mobile broadband, ensuring users uninterrupted access to vital information while distance learning.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

