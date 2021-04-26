uCloudlink Supports New Business Partner in North America with Always-On Mobile Network Connectivity

HONG KONG, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, is aiding those related to COVID-19 pandemic prevention in the United States with access to reliable, secure and speedy mobile networks. uCloudlink has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Primary Bio ("Primary"), an application and solution developer based in San Francisco, for the procurement of mobile broadband (MBB) devices and data services to be used in North America.

An integral partner for COVID-19 testing and vaccination support systems for the United States government and institutions, Primary provides web application logistics such as registration, scheduling, sample tracking and delivery of results for COVID-19 testing and vaccination in many states across the country. Primary will acquire uCloudlink's GlocalMe® devices and data services, which will help enhance its operational efficiency and promote its business growth while assisting the United States against COVID-19.

Dedicated to making the world more connected, GlocalMe offers full-frequency support that allows stable and seamless mobile data connectivity. The solution is ideal for companies and businesses that rely on reliable and safe network connectivity under the most demanding conditions as it intelligently chooses and connects to the best mobile network empowered by uCloudlink's patented Cloud SIM technology.

Fully flexible and compatible with various industries and application scenarios, uCloudlink's mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices have supported millions of Americans to work remotely, engage in distance learning, and stay connected with family and friends during the pandemic. At the same time, GlocalMe devices are the ideal travel companion — allowing users to enjoy a strong online connection at home and abroad once borders reopen.

The cooperation with Primary is the latest in a string of partnerships that have seen uCloudlink expand its footprint in the North American market. Earlier this year, uCloudlink teamed up with Cello Mobile International, a leading source of mobile data services and international cell phone services for travelers in the U.S. and Canada, to resell GlocalMe devices and corresponding data services packages to its corporate and individual users.

As the daily patterns of society continue to evolve and diverge in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, constant and dependable access to reliable mobile networks has become more important than ever before. As more businesses and educational institutions shift their practices and processes online, uCloudlink is ideally positioned to support these diverse use cases with its innovative, flexible technology. By optimizing network connections and utilization rates, uCloudlink can provide companies and individual users with the technical support needed to access reliable mobile data, both now and in the future.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

