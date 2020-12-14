UCLOUDLINK's Business Development in Japan

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP Inc. ("UCLOUDLINK") (NASDAQ: UCL) has been working on many strategic alliances, to develop its local business in Japan. One good example is the strategic partnership with SoftBank Corp., one of the leading mobile network operators (MNOs) in Japan. SoftBank has been providing UCLOUDLINK developed mobile terminal devices from April, 2018, allowing its customers a more stable, reliable and speedy network experience and to enjoy superior connection of domestic and overseas data connectivity services.

These strategic partnership has been an important development of UCLOUDLINK's local business in Japan, which accelerates the business development in the Japanese market. Through alliances such as this, UCLOUDLINK is able to leverage on its own technical strength in providing intelligence network detection and connection, and its partners' local user base, operation knowledge and established brand name in their regions, to penetrate into different markets and regions more effectively, accelerating the adoption of its products and services on a global scale. UCLOUDLINK has been striving to improve network speed, the connectivity reliability and network capacity for its MNO, MVNO and business partners, and help them achieve better user experience and services in various countries and regions. Through years of efforts, UCLOUDLINK has established extensive partnerships with mobile service operators in the world. Looking ahead, UCLOUDLINK will collaborate with more partners to establish the ecosystem globally, through its PaaS and SaaS platform, in developing tailor-made solutions as well as joint marketing and promotional activities, as it makes advancement to the company's vision of "connecting and sharing without limitations".

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

