UD Trucks Introduces Its Newest Upgrades to Quon: Driving Better Efficiency for A More Sustainable Future





"At UD Trucks, our mission is to use innovation to be more environmentally conscious while also putting people first," said Jacques Michel, Senior Vice President, UD Trucks International Sales. "With our new, upgraded Quon, we are leveraging advanced and smart technologies to actively support the needs of our drivers and customers, for today and tomorrow."



The Quon's upgraded features make significant strides in better environmental performance while delivering reliability and improved cost efficiency.



Innovative logistics solutions that enable more environmentally sustainable transportation



UD Trucks supports Japan's climate change mitigation commitment to become carbon neutral by 2050. The upgraded Quon exceeds Japan's current fuel economy standards for heavy-duty vehicles by 10 per cent



The upgraded Quon's ESCOT-VI 12-speed automated manual transmission also provides improved gear shifting and suppresses fluctuations in fuel efficiency to enhance fuel economy. Owners of the upgraded Quon will see better environmental performance, which is good for their business and the society-at-large.



Advanced features for better efficiency, productivity, and profitability



The Quon's newest upgrades will allow owners to enjoy a boost in overall productivity, through increased fuel efficiency and optimized operations that delivers a lower cost of ownership.



They can also gain enhanced performance with the Quon's redesigned engine and rear axle that provides higher power and torque at lower engine speeds, allowing for faster acceleration. The upgraded Quon is also equipped with a lighter chassis designed for maximum payload



Additionally, enhancements to safety features such as the Traffic Eye Cruise Control with new Stop and Driver Initiate Go function, helps to reduce the probability of potential accidents and associated repair costs.



High quality maintenance that maximizes uptime and minimizes operating costs



On top of exceptional anti-wear, deposit, and soot control that protects the engine's cylinders, pistons, rings and valve train components, the Quon's new engine also requires one less oil filter to be replaced during servicing and uses up to 6 per cent less engine oil



The upgrades to Quon's engine are also complemented by UD Extra Mile Support – the full suite of vehicle support solutions that takes advantage of the entire UD Network to provide owners with prompt support throughout the life of the vehicle. This includes UD Trust Service Agreements covering optimal preventive maintenance and reliable servicing and inspections by qualified technicians, alongside the use of genuine and reliable parts.



Maintenance costs and uptime are also managed efficiently with the Quon's connectivity to UD Trucks workshops, where an alerts monitoring system allows for dynamic service planning and preventative maintenance, resulting in fewer breakdowns.



Enhanced active safety features to keep drivers and their surroundings safe



UD Trucks is committed to safety and contributing to the automotive industry's Vision Zero goal of preventing injuries or fatalities from road collisions, while increasing safe and equitable mobility for drivers, communities, and other road users. The upgraded Quon delivers in this regard, where it puts the highest priority on the safety, well-being, and productivity of drivers.



New, advanced safety features introduced on the Quon include the improved Traffic Eye Cruise Control with new Stop & Driver Initiate Go function, that makes the vehicle safer and easier to drive by automatically controlling speed and reducing driver stress and fatigue. The upgraded Quon is also equipped with more active safety technologies, such as the Traffic Eye Brake System



Diverse features allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead



The Quon has several unique features that maximize performance. Drivers of the upgraded Quon can benefit from its attention to enhanced drivability and safety, through its innovative features, such as more accurate fuel readings, redesigned fuel tank that provides higher ground clearance, stainless steel muffler covers that minimize susceptibility to rust and an additional, second front axle park brake for increased safety.



Drivability and comfort are also elevated with the intuitively designed ESCOT-VI automated manual transmission that is simple and easy-to-use, making gear shifting easier and faster, as well as the redesigned four-spoke steering wheel for a more ergonomic and comfortable grip. Alongside dedicated driver development tools and fuel coaching feature, the Quon delivers operational efficiency and productivity.



UD Trucks continues to use technology to make its better trucks, in line with its Better Life purpose to make life better for people and the planet.



The newest upgrades to Quon will be introduced in international markets, namely Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa from August 2022, with features differing between markets.



[1] Applicable to Quon with GH11 engine and ESCOT



[2] Up to +200kg depending on the model.



[3] Based on the usage of VDS-5 5W-30 engine oil on the new improved GH11 Engine. Test conducted by UD Trucks and dependent on application and road usage.



[4] The Traffic Eye Brake System provides assistance for safe driving but does not guarantee that all collisions will be avoided. It might not be possible to use this system on some roads and in some weather conditions. Drivers are to take care to drive safely without total reliance on this system.





About UD Trucks UD Trucks is a leading Japanese commercial vehicle solutions provider, active in more than 60 countries on all continents. Since its inception in 1935, the company has been an innovation leader with a clear vision to provide the trucks and services the world needs today.



The company is committed to go the extra mile for smart logistics with the most dependable solutions for demanding customers. To best support across applications and geographies, UD Trucks offers a full range of heavy-duty trucks - Quon and Quester, medium duty trucks - Condor and Croner, and light-duty trucks - Kazet and Kuzer, as well as associated operational and financial services.



UD Trucks is a proud member of Isuzu Group.



For more information, please visit

