DailyMoss announces a new ‘ultimate guide’ to UEFA Euro 2024, where Europe’s best football teams will compete across 10 stadiums in Germany for the coveted title.

The new guide covers each of the 24 teams competing in Euro 2024, with information on the initial group stages, which begin on 14 June, when the host nation Germany play Scotland in Munich. The guide includes a fixtures table mapping out the knock-out rounds, discusses the stadiums, and provides tips for fans wanting to buy tickets.

More information can be found at https://www.dailymoss.com/euro-2024-football-teams-predictions-germany-venues/

The tournament marks the 17th time the event has taken place, and Germany - three-time winners themselves - are among the top five teams based on current ranking, according to Goal.com, despite failing to reach the final stages of the last World Cup.

The Euro 2020 championship witnessed a live match cumulative event audience of 5.2 billion, per a UEFA report. As the global appeal for the sport continues to soar, buoyed by the 2022 World Cup and Lionel Messi's storybook finish, the guide explains how Euro 2024 is poised to offer more exciting matches.

DailyMoss offers a detailed breakdown of the group stages, where teams are divided into groups of four from A to F, and will compete for entry into the later knock-out rounds.

Germany, Italy, France, and Spain are highlighted as key contenders, but the guide also acknowledges the dark horse potential of Belgium and England. Both teams have talented squads, along with a proven record of success on the international stage. England in particular will be confident in the play of Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid's top scorer in 2024 so far.

The guide discusses the fan-friendly features of the stadiums in Germany. The country offers state-of-the-art venues with retractable roofs and heated pitches, ensuring optimal conditions for players and spectators alike.

It also spotlights key players who are set to make their mark on the tournament, from Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be entering his final national competition.

DailyMoss explains that the German fans will be expectant, despite recent form. “With a blend of experienced campaigners and rising stars, Germany’s squad will be one to watch,” a spokesperson explains, noting the impact that home advantage can have. “Just like in other sports events such as the NFL games and of cricket, playing in familiar stadiums, in front of passionate home fans, could give any team the edge they need to go all the way.”

