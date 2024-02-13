Uganda Increases Gorilla Permit Fees

Uganda has increased the price of gorilla permits from US$700 to US$800. The announcement has been made by the Uganda Wildlife Authority and the new rates are effective for all bookings from July 1st 2024.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is an organization that manages Uganda National Parks and other protected areas. It has made adjustments in the gorilla trekking fees following several consultative meetings with different stakeholders including tour operators and conservationists.

Starting July 2024 till 2026, the current rate of gorilla permits looking to gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park stands at US$800, an increase made by US$ 100 from the usual US$ 700.

The new tariff has also seen an introduction of rates for travelers who hold African passports. African travelers can now book gorilla permits at US$500.

Gorilla trekking is undoubtedly Africa’s premier adventure and Uganda is truly a bucket-list primate destination. Visits to see Uganda gorillas in the wild require valid gorilla trekking permits. These are official documents that give visitors access to trek a gorilla family and obtaining one comes at a cost.

Despite the increase, Uganda remains a budget-friendly gorilla safari destination compared to Rwanda. Permits to see mountain gorillas in Volcanoes National Park Rwanda cost USD 1500 per person and your permit allows you to watch the mountain gorillas in the wild for a period of up to one hour.

Like Rwanda, you can explore different gorilla families in Uganda as many times as you can provided that you have valid permits. Interestingly, you can also embark on the unusual gorilla habituation experience, an adventure that permits you to enjoy absolute 4 hours face-to-face with a family of mountain gorillas.

Breakdown of gorilla permit fees in Uganda as per 2024

⮚ The Foreign Non-Residents USD 800 per person

⮚ Foreign Residents USD 700 per person

⮚ The Rest of Africans USD 500 per guest

⮚ Uganda/East Africans Ug shs. 300,000 per visitor

Gorilla habituation permit fees still stand at the usual rates. Foreign non-residents on gorilla habituation tour pays USD 1500 per person, foreign residents USD 1000 and East African citizens shs. 750,000.

When are the new rates going to be applied?

The new gorilla permit fees will be effective starting July, 1st 2024. According to the authorities, the new gorilla permit fees apply to any bookings made now for gorilla trekking due to start from July.

Why increase in gorilla permit fees?

According to UWA Executive Director “Sam Mwandha”, the decision was reached following a deep market research conducted and constructive engagement with different stakeholders. A comprehensive review on conservation tariffs applied not only to gorilla permits but also other safari experiences.

It should also be noted that the largest portion of the revenue collections from conservation tariffs or safari fees goes back to finance different conservation activities intended to ensure protection of fauna and flora. Mountain gorillas in particular are endangered species and the cost for conserving species like these is costly. Besides, the revenue collections from the park entry are given back to the local communities living adjacent to the park. Gorilla permit fees for instance cover park entry fees, park guide services and your experience in the wild with the family of mountain gorillas.

How to book your Uganda gorilla permit

With no stress, valid gorilla permits in Uganda can be obtained via a local tour operator and you have every reason to reach out to our reservation team. We are the leading organizers of not only classic gorilla safaris but also other trips to any part of Uganda and beyond.

Where to go to trek Uganda gorillas

All Uganda gorilla trekking excursions are offered in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park. These are Uganda’s premier primate adventure destination where you can trek mountain gorillas in the wild. An expert accompanies all guests on a search for habituated gorilla families, each family allocated to maximum of 8 guests per day.

Bwindi and Mgahinga are situated in the far Southwestern Uganda and protect up to half of all the world’s 1063 mountain gorillas. The key areas of interest to start your Uganda gorilla trekking adventures include Buhoma, Rushaga, Nkuringo, Ruhija and Ntebeko.

Other fees that you may need to know

Changes were also made on chimpanzee trekking in Kibale National Park and Kyambura Gorge. The current chimp permit rates in Kibale stand at USD 250 per person and chimpanzee habituation permits cost USD 300 (Kibale NP). The normal chimpanzee permit fees at Kyambura Gorge stand at USD 100 per person per chimp trek.

Who should obtain gorilla permits?

Anyone above 15 years is considered eligible to book a gorilla permit and he or she can participate in the gorilla trekking adventure in any park. However, you can be allowed to visit gorillas when you are free from any illnesses.

